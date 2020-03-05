Bengals And NFL/LISC Grassroots Program Grant $250,000 For Harrison High School Football Field

Mar 05, 2020 at 11:06 AM
181230-NFL-Football (AP)
Gene J. Puskar/AP Photos

The Bengals and the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program teamed up to contribute $250,000 to Harrison High School to install a new synthetic turf field. The new game field, along with a practice field that is also being built, will allow for more football games and practices, as well as other sporting events and community usage.

The grant from the Bengals, the NFL Foundation, and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to the school is part of the second round of $3 million in field refurbishment awards allocated this year.

"Harrison High School is honored to be selected as the recipient of this grant," said Mark Meibers, Harrison High School Athletic Director. "Our community is experiencing rapid growth, and a turf practice field in addition to the turf game field will provide opportunities for an increasing number of student-athletes at all age levels."

200115-Bengals-Wildcats-thank-you

The "Inspired by Excellence" Wildcats stadium renovation project is being spear-headed by the Harrison Athletic Boosters with the goal of providing the Harrison community with a state-of-the-art space to learn, grow, develop and compete. The project is being funded solely by grants and donations. No tax dollars are being utilized.

There was a groundbreaking ceremony on March 5 that celebrated the beginning of the field construction.

Photo Gallery: Harrison High School Field Dedication

The Bengals and the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program teamed up to contribute $250,000 to Harrison High School to install a new synthetic turf field.

200305-Harrison-field-dedication_3
1 / 17
200305-Harrison-field-dedication_2
2 / 17
200305-Harrison-field-dedication_17
3 / 17
200305-Harrison-field-dedication_13
4 / 17
200305-Harrison-field-dedication_8
5 / 17
200305-Harrison-field-dedication_16
6 / 17
200305-Harrison-field-dedication_15
7 / 17
200305-Harrison-field-dedication_9
8 / 17
200305-Harrison-field-dedication_14
9 / 17
200305-Harrison-field-dedication_4
10 / 17
200305-Harrison-field-dedication_12
11 / 17
200305-Harrison-field-dedication_10
12 / 17
200305-Harrison-field-dedication_7
13 / 17
200305-Harrison-field-dedication_11
14 / 17
200305-Harrison-field-dedication_6
15 / 17
200305-Harrison-field-dedication
16 / 17
200305-Harrison-field-dedication_5
17 / 17
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The NFL Foundation Grassroots Program – a partnership between the NFL Foundation and LISC, the nation's leading community development support organization – has supported the construction or renovation of 376 football fields nationwide since 1998. During that time, the NFL Foundation has granted nearly $61 million to revitalize playing fields in underserved neighborhoods. Fields are newly built or significantly renovated, with improvements such as irrigation systems, lights, bleachers, scoreboards, goal posts and turf. Grassroots grants are issued once established funding thresholds are reached for each project.

"It's always great to be able to give back and make a difference, so we're honored to have played a role in helping this project come to fruition," said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn. "We look forward to seeing the finished fields and the positive impact they will have on youth for years to come."

LISC identifies local, nonprofit, community-based agencies that have an interest in building or refurbishing football fields in schools and neighborhood parks. Through the program, local agencies are provided with the necessary financing and technical assistance to improve the quality and safety of fields in their communities. The agencies oversee the construction, maintenance and programming of the fields.

"Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) works with residents and partners to forge resilient and inclusive communities of opportunities – great places to live, work, visit, do business and raise families," said said Kathy Schwab, Executive Director of LISC, Greater Cincinnati. "We could not be more pleased than to support our youth in this community."

The grant is the latest in an ongoing program in which the Bengals and the NFL have coordinated to distribute over $2.3 million to local schools for new fields. Other schools include Bishop Brossart, Clinton-Massie High School, Covington Catholic High School, Deer Park Jr./Sr. High School, La Salle High School, Lockland High School, Oak Hills High School, Taylor High School, South Avondale Elementary School, Withrow University High School and Midway Elementary School.

About the NFL Foundation

The National Football League Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation represents the 32 NFL clubs and supports the health and safety of athletes, youth football, and the communities that support our game. For more information on The NFL Foundation, visit: www.NFLFoundation.org.

About LISC

LISC equips struggling communities with the capital, program strategy and know-how to become places where people can thrive. It combines corporate, government and philanthropic resources. Since 1980, LISC has invested $20 billion to build or rehab 400,500 affordable homes and apartments and develop 67 million square feet of retail, community and educational space—including athletic facilities and other recreational space. For more, visit www.lisc.org.

Related Content

news

Bengals Save The Dey Adds 500 Lifesavers to the Chain of Survival in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals, American Heart Association, Cintas and Kettering Health provided Hands-Only CPR education at Paycor Stadium to improve cardiovascular emergency outcomes.
news

Bengals Save The Dey CPR Training Event Scheduled For Oct. 24

The Bengals, Cintas, Kettering Health and American Heart Association are teaming up to raise awareness and educate the community about CPR through an event on Tuesday, Oct. 24 called "Bengals Save The Dey presented by Cintas."
news

Bengals Host First-Annual Girls Flag Football Jamboree at Paycor Stadium

More than 180 female high school athletes and coaches took the field at Paycor Stadium on Saturday for the Bengals' first-annual Girls Flag Football Jamboree. 
news

Bengals Care Presented By Caresource Showcases Community Commitment

The Bengals are partnering with CareSource to Rule The Community through an exciting rebrand: Bengals Care presented by CareSource. 
news

Bengals Announce 2023 Friday Night Stripes Schedule

The Bengals kick off Friday Night Stripes with three appearances across the state of Ohio to celebrate the start of high school football.
news

Bengals Players Visit Fort Knox

Bengals players visited Fort Knox on Friday to learn about facets of Army life and give back to the Fort Knox military community. The players also hosted a skills & drills clinic for military children.
news

Bengals Rule Your School Pep Rally at Woodlawn Elementary

news

Cincinnati Bengals and NFL/LISC Grassroots Program Grant $250,000 To Install Artificial Turf Field In Louisville's Russell Neighborhood 

Award is part of $3 million in new grants to athletic fields nationwide
news

Bengals Salute Inspiration Of Cincinnati Innovator Candice Matthews Brackeen

Candice Matthews Brackeen, who began inspiring change when she found out she was one of 88 black women in the country who do what she does, breaks trends much the same way she roots for the Bengals.  With an uncommon singular focus that can still distill the big picture. That's how she became the Bengals' first Inspire Change Changemaker Award winner.
news

Tee Higgins Partners With Old Spice for School of Swagger Mentorship Program

news

Candice Matthews Brackeen Receives Bengals Inspire Change Changemaker Award For Her Work To Enable Growth Within The Minority Innovation Community Across The Midwest

Winner to be Recognized at Bengals home Monday Night Football game on January 2
news

D'Ante Smith Makes the Holidays Extra Special for Families in His Hometown 

Advertising