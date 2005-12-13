Bengals and Clear Channel renew broadcast agreement

Dec 13, 2005 at 05:13 AM

The Cincinnati Bengals and Clear Channel Cincinnati have renewed and extended the agreement to broadcast the team's games on the company's stations and on the regional Cincinnati Bengals Radio Network.

"Clear Channel Cincinnati has been a tremendous home for Bengals Football, and we are very pleased to continue this relationship," said Vince Cicero, Bengals director of corporate sales & marketing. "Their game day and season-long coverage is comprehensive and as solid as there is across the NFL."

The Clear Channel Cincinnati stations have broadcast the games for the past six years.

"We're very excited to be able to extend these rights," said Mike Kenney, RVP and Market Manager for Clear Channel's radio stations. "The Bengals are one of the NFL's elite teams. It is a pleasure to continue our partnership as the Bengals head toward a Super Bowl."

As has been the case in past seasons, WOFX-FM (92.5FM The Fox), WSAI-AM (1360HOMER...The Sports Animal) will serve as the broadcast flagship stations for Bengals games and for the Cincinnati Bengals Radio Network. Additionally, following the Cincinnati Reds season in each year of the agreement, 50,000 watt, 700WLW-AM will also broadcast the games.

The Clear Channel stations will also provide Bengals-related programming during each week of the season. Programs such as the weekly "BengalsLine" program heard Monday nights on 700WLW will continue during the new agreement.

