Bengals-49ers: How Seeds Of Current Success Were Sown In Historic Rivalry

"I remember showing our guys in 2020 kind of the evolution of San Francisco," Taylor said. "Their first year they were learning the system. You could tell at times they were learning. Some of the crispness wasn't there. The second year they ramped up and then I showed clips of their Super Bowl game against Kansas City. Of just why they were in the Super Bowl—the attention to detail, everything was so good.

"Hey, this is part of our process. Our first year we weren't very good. Our attention to detail wasn't great. Our level of coaching a lot of times wasn't great. In 2020 we made some progress and here is the step we've got to make in 2021. There is a path here. There is a path San Francisco has kind of shown people how it can occur."

And it turned out that one of the games that proved the Bengals weren't imposters came against these 49ers. It was a heartbreaking 26-23 loss in overtime at Paycor on Dec. 12, 2021 just as the 7-5 Burrow Bengals were taking their first steps as contenders.

Two muffed punts translated to 10 points and a 17-6 halftime deficit. But Burrow brought them back on 15 of 20 passing in the second half and overtime and forced the extra session on a 32-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with 1:19 left.

After Burrow generated an OT field goal (more on that), 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stunned the faithful with a 75-yard touchdown drive to win it. And yet, the Bengals responded with three straight must wins for the AFC North title. After a rest in the finale, they won three more straight to match the 49ers and reach the Super Bowl.

"It felt like a Super Bowl game," said Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd. "We should have come through, but those are the games that show the club what type of team we are. I think at that point we knew what we were capable of doing. We were just one play away from who we are.

"It was a statement game. One of the games you view it, yeah, who ever watched that game knows these were two opponents that were Super Bowl contending teams."

The sophomore Burrow showed he was ready for the big stage, outpitching the Super Bowl vet Garoppolo, 125.6 to 103.3, in a passer rating classic.