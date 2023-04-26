Quick Hits: Bengals' B.J. Hill Looks To Top Career Year And Fellow Third-Rounder Could Help

Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill, who last season's career year saw him knock down the quarterback more than Aaron Donald and Jeffery Simmons and have as many batted passes as Chris Jones while taking more snaps than Javon Hargrave and Jarran Reed (courtesy of Pro Football Reference), thinks he could be even better this year.

Speaking of the NFL Draft, where the Bengals are expected to pick about 11 p.m. Thursday in the first round, Hill says a fellow third-rounder, Zach Carter, can help him do it.

Hill said this week he's prepared to repeat his 816 career-high snaps at the three-technique ("If it helps us win and get us to where we want to be, heck yeah"), but "I know Zach is going to take it next level and play even more snaps than last year. Getting bigger and stronger and building confidence in himself. He'll come back bigger and stronger and play awesome. (I) might be (better). Fresher."

With nose tackles D.J. Reader and Josh Tupou both out for the same month, Carter piled up nearly 400 snaps after the Bengals took him out of Florida with the 95th pick. It didn't seem to matter to Hill how much he played fresh off signing a three-year deal after playing 502 snaps the year before.

"I knew my body could take it. I knew I could take the workload. I've done it before. I did it in college and I did it my rookie year," said Hill, who played 642 snaps after the Giants took him in the 2018 third round.

"I felt good in the playoffs. I think I took my game to another level. You look at the last couple of games and I think the tape speaks for itself."

Pro Football Focus rated Hill the best player on the Bengals defense in the AFC title game in Kansas City and the week before in the Divisional Game in Buffalo he hit Bills quarterback Josh Allen twice and batted two of his passes. The week before that in the AFC Wild Card Game PFF rated Hill their best defensive lineman against Baltimore.

The 816 snaps seemed to be a warmup, not an albatross. Hill won't say what he plans for an encore. He has goals and he keeps track of his own sacks, but he doesn't know his 8.5 sacks over the last two years are more than some of the league's better known three techniques, such as Simmons, Reed, Ed Oliver, and Sheldon Rankins.

"I don't care about anybody else. I don't try to compare myself to other people," Hill said. "I feel like when you do that, I don't think it goes well. I don't think it's good for you mentally.

"I keep my goals to myself. I just feel like it's personal to me. Those are my goals."

But Hill does reveal he wants to improve on everything, from his first step to his leadership. He turned 28 last Thursday, a reminder why he altered his offseason regimen just a bit this year.