Presented by

Atkins ready to bring Bengals with him to elite

Jul 24, 2013 at 04:46 PM
atkins130120_645.jpg

Geno Atkins

The interminable offseason finally ends Thursday at 3 p.m. hard off the interstate next to Paul Brown Stadium, where the Bengals are hoping to catch an express east to New York's first Super Bowl.

As the faithful gather in downtown Cincinnati this weekend to usher in the most optimistic Bengals preseason in recent memory, there are a number of men that can wear the face of the franchise.

But try Gene (Geno) Atkins. He's young, he's humble, he's got more career sacks than sound bites, he's one of the elite players in the NFL, and the national spotlight has a hard time landing on him.

Sound like your Cincinnati Bengals?

"This is the strongest I've been going into a training camp," says Atkins, who was already the team's strongest strongman. "I remember what Tank Johnson told me when I was a rookie. Get as fast and as strong as you can going into training camp. Each year my goal is to make sure I'm stronger and faster than I was the year before."

That's got to be a little bit of an eyebrow-raiser for a foe like, say, the Steelers, who gave up two huge sacks to Atkins in Cincinnati's win in the AFC North Wild Wild Card on a day last December that Atkins earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Sound like your Cincinnati Bengals, one of the pundits' favs after an offseason the club re-signed all its must free agents and earned another A draft?

"We've got a lot to prove. We're a hungry team. We have to prove we're not what everybody kind of perceives the Bengals. A one-and-done team. Or just mediocre. I think we're ready to show, basically, that we can be an elite team," Atkins says.

"Each year they talk about the Patriots. How they're a first-class organization. They win X amount of games. Baltimore. We strive to be great. We're trying to win a Super Bowl. I think the road to the Super Bowl is in the AFC North. We play in the toughest division. Pittsburgh. Baltimore. The Cleveland Browns. We beat each other up. The last two years, it's been close."

Atkins is already elite. There are those 12.5 sacks last season that led all NFL defensive tackles. There are his 23 career sacks in his first 48 games, an average of .48 per game. Warren Sapp, the defensive tackle inducted into the Hall of Fame next week, averaged .49 sacks in his 198 career games. John Randle, the Hall of Famer Atkins met moments before his NFL debut in the 2010 Hall of Fame game, had 22 sacks in his first three seasons. Sapp had 22.5.

And yet Atkins's people have turned to a marketing/public relations expert to elevate their client's profile.

"The name is causing a buzz, but they don't have a clue who he is," says Hayes Grooms. "We want Geno to remain exactly who he is. You can always articulate value for someone who does all the right things, is a true professional and a star in his sport who isn't an in-your-face guy."

Sound like your Cincinnati Bengals?

Here are a few clues on who is Gene (Geno) Atkins.

He's the son of a 10-year pro safety, got his lifelong nickname at age three from an NFL general manager, and is so well suited for the game that he didn't miss a day of workouts while attending the ESPYs this past weekend in Los Angeles.

Plus, even though the Bengals and agent Pat Dye are talking about an extension that figures to be a blockbuster if it happens, Atkins politely says he prefers not to talk about his contract.

"I'm trying to get better each and every day. After OTAs and minicamps, you're trying to perfect your craft," Atkins says. "I want to be the best I can be coming into training camp. I don't want to take a day off or miss a workout. That's one day I'm not getting better."

Atkins flew back from L.A. last Thursday after working Monday-Wednesday at API and showed up at the suburban Cincinnati gym where he works during the offseason on Friday. No surprise to Ignition Sports director Clif Marshall.

Marshall, a student of Bengals strength coach Chip Morton, has trained 185 players at Ignition in the last five years and Atkins has the best attendance of them all with the most hours logged in what Marshall calls "The lab."

"He is one of the few players I've seen get stronger after leaving a college strength program," Marshall says. "That is a direct reflection on his work in the offseason when no one is watching. Also to Chip Morton's strength program and to his work with me at Ignition. He doesn't speak much. He lets his work in here speak for itself."

Try dead-lifting 700 pounds. Squatting 600 pounds. Benching 500 pounds. Those first two numbers are personal bests from the last few months, when Atkins could have been wallowing in his second Pro Bowl.

And Marshall has had to shoo away some guys away from the heaviest weights in the gym.

"He's the only one that can lift them," Marshall says.

"My favorite thing is lifting," Atkins says of his workouts. "It's probably the most beneficial. That's where I get all my strength and power from. Whatever lifts I do I try to implement them in what I do on the field."

The people in the know bench-pressed his name during the offseason, when Atkins appeared on a couple of top 100 NFL players lists.

"He's the most complete pass-rushing tackle in the league," says an NFL scout. "He can bull-rush and he can also get to the edge of the guard and give him a couple of moves. He's like a huge heavyweight boxer. He's so compact and explosive, and there's nowhere to hit him."

But Atkins is not so quick to name himself as the NFL's best defensive tackle.

"Everybody's got an opinion," he says. "Some think Haloti Ngata. Some think Vince Wilfork. Even J.J. Watt. Everybody has an opinion. I think everybody has something they're very good at. Vince Wilfork is a monster stopping the run, pushing the pocket. I guess I would be known for rushing the passer. So everybody has their own little niche that makes them an elite-type player. Ngata can do both. He can rush the passer and he's good at stopping the run."

Atkins may not say much at work, but he's forever jawing back at his linemates that kiddingly harass him about his "duck walk," or being just 6-1 in a position group of giants. And he and his girlfriend of two years, a nursing student he met at Georgia, spend hours talking about the news headlines that flash about on his ever-present IPad.

"He's a good friend," she says. "He's very loyal to his family and friends."

Not to mention his two turtles that he loves, Henry and Rex, as well as any other animal he might come across.

"He does nice things. I guess you could say we go to a lot of concerts, but he took me to see Beyoncé because I wanted to go," she says.

Atkins also let her drive a BMW during a test drive when they were in L.A.

"We only had time for one of us," she says. "He let me go."

Atkins reached out to his people and mentioned he'd like to go to the ESPYs and Grooms thought that was rather significant.

"He did the whole thing," Grooms says. "Pre-party, post-party. I think he's starting to feel confident about what he's accomplished. I think he wanted to be there and take it all in and rub shoulders with the best of the best."

They took a tour of Beverly Hills, went to the Playboy Mansion, and while mingling on the red carpet he got a chance to see the guys from his favorite NBA team, the Miami Heat.

"Geno is the most regular guy you'll ever meet," his girlfriend says. "He's not flashy, but he enjoys traveling to different places and hanging out."

But the gym is never far away. Atkins's father says he has an inner, self-motivation. Grooms thinks he's driven by seeing the results of hard work on Sundays.

Atkins didn't play football until high school, but he took to it, he says, because he had success.

"I started out as an offensive guard and then they put me at linebacker," he says. "Linebacker was cool, I was in the middle, but I guess they didn't think I had the eyes for it. So I ended up at defensive end and tackle."

But that doesn't quite explain the devotion.

"I love playing this game, honestly," he says. "Each and every year they're drafting and getting players to replace you. So I've got to make sure if want to keep playing, I'm getting better to the best of my ability."

The eyes, it seem, have it now.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Joe Burrow Keeps Working Even When Bengals Practice Stops

Even as the Bengals and Rams left the field after their chaotic and abrupt end to their joint practices Thursday, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow never left where the ball was spotted for the last time and stayed on the field to get his work in.

news

Quick Hits: Bengals' Punting Competition Headed To Training Camp Wire; Bates Passes It Forward; The Unique Sound Of Money Mac

There seems to be a hold on the Bengals punting competition between franchise all-timer Kevin Huber and first-year challenger Drue Chrisman. But not really.

news

Training Camp Report: Rams See Bengals Stingy Defense Again; Hurst Boosting Burrow's Options

The old preseason dress rehearsal used to be the third preseason game. But since there are only three of them now and the last one is Saturday (6 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium, then this week's two practices against the Rams are when Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is rolling out his first teams.

news

Familiar Bengals-Rams Stage Efficient Business Summit

The Bengals and Rams, the kissing cousins of the NFL, got together Wednesday for the first of two joint practices and the crispness and no-frills punctuality of the camp on the sweltering Kettering Health Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati showed why these teams ran so well last season and played each other in the Super Bowl. The coaches should have been dressed business casual because Zac Taylor and Sean McVay ran it like a conference.

news

Quick Hits: Bengals O-Line Taking Training Camp Scrimmage "Like A Game,"; Burrow Sees The Future And It is This

It's not exactly a rematch of Super Bowl LVI, but when the Bengals scrimmage the Rams Wednesday on the Kettering Health Practice Fields it's not your typical joint session between NFL teams, either.

news

Jessie Bates III Returns And Says He's 'Absolutely' Ready To Play In The Opener

Free safety Jessie Bates III returned with his bountiful bag of postseason heroics to Paycor Stadium and on Wednesday met the press a few hours before the Bengals hosted a joint practice against the defending NFL champion Rams, the team he intercepted in the end zone during Super Bowl LVI.

news

Bengals Roster At A Glance: Crunch Time As Training Camp Dwindles

On Saturday (6 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium, the Bengals play the preseason finale against the Rams in what is truly a Super Bowl for the guys on the back of the roster. At the moment, the Bengals probably have about 57-59 names on their big board as they look to make the cut to 53.

news

Bengals Notebook: Safety Mike Thomas Leads Polishing of Special Teams; Clay Johnston Tries To Better 20 Tackles; Chrisman Wants To Hang

What to make of it all Sunday night at Met Life Stadium? The Bengals, who sat all their starters but long snapper Clark Harris, lost in the last 35 seconds to a Giants team that went with their starting quarterback Daniel Jones for three series and hung with many other starters on each side of the ball for much of the first half.

news

Quick Hits: Evans Learns Lesson For 73-Yard KR; S Mike Thomas Has Giant Play In Bengals Return; Dax Hill Playing Like A Vet

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. _ Bengals running back Chris Evans didn't rest on the laurels of his 41-yard kick return in the preseason opener and with the soundtrack of special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons burning his ears he went even longer with a 73-yarder Sunday night against the Giants in a 25-22 preseason loss at MetLife Stadium.

news

Small-Town Cordell Volson Gets Shot In Big Apple In Pursuit Of Bengals LG Job

A few vignettes along the Bengals offensive line heading into Sunday's preseason game (7 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) against the Giants in New York. They all revolve around rookie left guard Cordell Volson, the small-town kid getting his first NFL start in the city that never sleeps.

news

Training Camp Report: Feat Of Clay In Past As Johnston Bids For Bengals Roster; A Peak At Lineup Vs. Giants

Last year in the playoffs, Bengals linebacker Clay Johnston took down a king. Now this year in the preseason he's simply trying to get back over the moat into the kingdom.

news

Training Camp Report: NFL's Best Slot Players Bearing Bengals Camp

File this one under the dog-eared football cliché of "Some days the bear gets you and some days you get the bear," as Bengals training camp steamed on Thursday at the Kettering Health Practice Fields. You have to expect it in a camp featuring a bear of a matchup pitting the NFL's best slot receiver in Tyler Boyd against the league's best slot cornerback in Mike Hilton.

Advertising