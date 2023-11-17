Bengals Pregame Quick Hits: As Ravens Loom, Burrow Looks To Extend Numbers

BALTIMORE _ Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may not have two-time 1,000-yard wide receiver Tee Higgins for Thursday night's game here at M&T Bank Stadium, but he does have some numbers on his side.

According to Next Gen Stats, Burrow is undefeated in the previous two seasons when facing an AFC North rival for the second or third time in a season. That 6-0 record counts last season's Wild Card against the Ravens at Paycor Stadium. This is his first second-shot of this season after the Ravens won the Sept. 17 game at Paycor Stadium, 27-24.

Burrow is also red-hot against division leaders and that's where they find the Ravens atop the AFC North at 7-3. Since 2021 among 32 quarterbacks with at least five starts against division leaders, he ranks first in passer rating (114.5), first in completion percentage (74.1), and first in touchdown-interception ratio at 17-4.

OTHER NUMBERS: Despite losing to the Browns on Sunday, 33-31, who is hotter than the Ravens? They have allowed the fewest points in the NFL while racking up the most rushing yards. They've trailed for 28:46, the third-fewest time trailing by any team through 10 games in the last 40 years.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is 3-0 in AFC North primetime games and that includes last season's come-from-behind victory over Burrow and the Bengals last season on Sunday night. Burrow looked like he had racked up a fourth-quarter comeback when he scored with 1:58 left to give the Bengals a 17-16 lead, but Jackson stole it when Justin Tucker hit a field goal at the gun. Burrow, who comes in seeking his first primetime division win, has five career fourth-quarter drives and seven game-winning drives. Jackson, with a two-year head start, has seven and ten, respectively.

INACTIVES: Higgins, left end Sam Hubbard, and wide receiver Andrei Iosivas were ruled out Wednesday and were inactive. So were offensive linemen Jackson Carman and Trey Hill. Quietly active after being out the last two games and three of the last five was nose tackle Josh Tupou as he battles a shoulder issue. With Hubbard out, their best edge run player, the Bengals have all hands on deck against that Ravens running game as they come off a tough outing against the Texans.

Houston running back Devin Singletary ended up with 150 yards on 30 carries, the third most allowed in the five seasons under Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. The first two? Both Ravens. Jackson (152) and J.K. Dobbins (160).