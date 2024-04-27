Arizona TE Tanner McLachlan's Moves Lure Bengals In Sixth Round Of NFL Draft

Pick: (Round six, 194th overall)
Name: Arizona TE Tanner McLachlan, 6-5, 244
DOB and Hometown: 3/15/1999, Lethbridge, Alberta
College career stats (from College Football Reference:) 36 games, 94 catches, 1,152 yards (12.3), eight touchdowns.
Bengals Reaction: "This guy can win in the pass game," said head coach Zac Taylor. "I think you guys can picture tight ends that have had success here over the past couple of years where they turn something short into something much bigger. On a third-and-five they turn it into a first down and break tackles. He's got really good awareness and just has that savviness that I think is critical for our tight ends to have."
Player Reaction: "When you watch my film, a lot of scouts, GMs, and coaches see that jump out," said McLachlan when asked about his athleticism. "I think that's hopefully going to cross over to the NFL and continue to develop as I go. I'm looking forward to it all."
Draftnick Takes: "His acceleration and top speed are smooth and impressive for a player of his size. He also turns into a good playmaker after the catch with a mentality for extra yards through speed or contact." – Pro Football Focus
How Does He Fit?: McLachlan and fellow rookie Erick All add youth and depth at tight end. McLachlan's strength is his receiving ability, making him a candidate to earn a spot on the roster or practice squad.
Did You Know?: Tanner spent six years on college rosters and enters the NFL at 25-years-old.
"Through the process, some said it was a benefit and some said it was a negative, but I believe it to be a benefit," said McLachlan. "I've always been kind of a late bloomer and I'm going to ride with it. My age is what it is, but I'm excited to go out there and continue to develop."