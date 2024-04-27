Arizona TE Tanner McLachlan's Moves Lure Bengals In Sixth Round Of NFL Draft

Pick: (Round six, 194th overall)

Name: Arizona TE Tanner McLachlan, 6-5, 244

DOB and Hometown: 3/15/1999, Lethbridge, Alberta

College career stats (from College Football Reference:) 36 games, 94 catches, 1,152 yards (12.3), eight touchdowns.

Bengals Reaction: "This guy can win in the pass game," said head coach Zac Taylor. "I think you guys can picture tight ends that have had success here over the past couple of years where they turn something short into something much bigger. On a third-and-five they turn it into a first down and break tackles. He's got really good awareness and just has that savviness that I think is critical for our tight ends to have."

Player Reaction: "When you watch my film, a lot of scouts, GMs, and coaches see that jump out," said McLachlan when asked about his athleticism. "I think that's hopefully going to cross over to the NFL and continue to develop as I go. I'm looking forward to it all."