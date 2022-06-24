Anthony And Koz Offer Some Super Advice For Their Bengals

Since Kozerski is family and a Munoz camp is more than football, Munoz closed the academy with the Holy Cross High School calculus teacher and championship head football coach speaking to the kids about the importance of excelling in school. Just like he had another Bengals teammate, David Fulcher, speak the day before.

That ended a day that included team-building exercises, character chats and position drills with coaches and campers checking off those intangibles that come ahead of talent on Munoz' list.

When they had a chance to step under a tent, Munoz and Kozerski were asked about giving advice to that other set of grand kids that roam PBS. Those AFC champion Bengals that are going to do what Munoz and Kozerski did 33 years ago and try to get back to the Super Bowl after losing the lead in the last minute.

"I think this team is in better shape than they were last year," said Munoz, thrilled with the three starters they added on the offensive line during free agency.

"Look at the moves the team made right after the season. There was a glaring need and they went after it right away and addressed it. (C.J.) Uzomah leaves and they get (Hayden) Hurst. It looks like they're taking care of things and making sure it keeps going. It's not, they went to the Super Bowl and let this guy get away and that guy get away. That was impressive. Bang."

Those '88 Bengals followed up with one of the more curious seasons in NFL history. They won games by 41-10, 42-7, 56-23 and 61-7. They would have gone to the playoffs if they won in Minnesota on Christmas night in the season finale. But they finished 8-8 with a plus-119-point differential, the biggest in history by a team that didn't have a winning record.

"Don't let the distractions keep you from getting ready again for the next season," Munoz said. "That was the biggest thing. You get pulled from every direction. There's this drain on your time and then all of a sudden you start moving in that direction and you forget what got you in position to do the things that got you to the Super Bowl."

Munoz's resume in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, along with the 11 Pro Bowls, has the two Super Bowls seven years apart. The distractions were relatively the same.

"I took the day off after the Pro Bowl and went back to work," he said of his regimen at Bengals headquarters. "We had a good corps of guys at Spinney Field, but there were guys that didn't necessarily stay in town."