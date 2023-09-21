Game Within The Game: Former Bengal and Ram Andrew Whitworth Talks Super Bowl Rematch

Two-time All-Pro left tackle Andrew Whitworth returns to his first Paycor Stadium game as a fan Monday night (8:15-Cincinnati's Channel 5, ESPN) to watch his two teams play before heading over to Green Bay to analyze Amazon's Lions-Packers game next week.

The induction of Chad Johnson into the Bengals Ring of Honor at halftime sealed the decision to attend. But it is the first Bengals team without Johnson that Whitworth says a young but gritty Rams team resembles during a rather surprising 1-1 start since no one picked them to win the opener in Seattle. Or much of anything else.

Sound familiar?

Whitworth goes all the way back to 2011 to make the comparison. His Bengals were supposed to be awful without Johnson and quarterback Carson Palmer. But instead, they made the playoffs with rookies A.J. Green and Andy Dalton going 9-7 to lead a crew that was fast and physical as well as nervy and nameless to a Wild Card.

Of course, courtesy of the salary cap, any resemblance to this Rams team and the one Whitworth helped lead to a Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals merely 19 months ago is purely coincidental with five Rams who started that game starting last week's 30-23 loss to San Francisco.

"Day and night difference," Whitworth says.

(Against the Ravens last Sunday, the Bengals started 14 Super Bowl starters.)

"This offseason when I was around, I reiterated that kind of year to them," said Whitworth, who lives in the Los Angeles area and is close enough with Rams head coach Sean McVay to pop in and out of the building. "I'll never forget that in 2011 people thought we were going to go 0-16 and we ended up making the playoffs.

"That's the kind of mindset it takes when you don't have great experience all over the board. Can you get your team to resort to that physicality and toughness it needs to overcome that? That's what this team does. They've got a great energy and they play physical. I think what is interesting is what this Rams team did in Seattle and how well they played against the Niners last week. It's almost some good in some mystery. Teams don't quite know how to stop you. If you can play physical and with a lot of energy and passion, you're kind of a team's worst nightmare. They don't know what to take away from you."

Whitworth stopped by last week's game against the 49ers and got an eyeful.

"When the Rams play the Niners at home, it's a Niners' home game. They're on silent (count) and the Niners aren't. The whole stadium is red. You're playing against All-Pros," Whitworth says. "This team didn't flinch a bit. I didn't see a young guy even care. This team is afraid of nothing."

The Bengals' 0-2 start doesn't have Whitworth back-pedaling from his preseason prediction that Cincinnati is going to win it all. He's still all in on his striped descendants because of their track record.