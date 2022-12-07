Andre Parker of Princeton High School Wins Paul Brown Coaching Award

Andre Parker, the head football coach at Princeton High School, is the 2022 season winner of the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award.
The Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award has been given annually by the Bengals since 2002. It honors outstanding high school football coaches in the region and includes a $10,000 Bengals donation to Princeton High School's athletic department. The Bengals will honor Parker with an on-field recognition during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.
In addition to receiving the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award, Parker will be the Bengals' nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Football Coach of the Year Award.
Parker will begin his third season at the helm of the Princeton football program. Over the past two seasons, Princeton has a 20-5 overall record. In 2021, Parker was named the Week 5 Bengals Coach of the Week, and the Southwest Ohio All-District Coach of the Year. In his first season, the Vikings made a Regional Semi-Final Appearance. This fall, Princeton finished the season with a 9-3 overall record. The Vikings had tremendous team and individual success. The Greater Miami Conference recognized 15 players on their all-conference list. Princeton ranked atop many major statistical categories, including allowing the fewest yards per game (187.3). Parker is married and has five children.
Parker is the 22nd winner of the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award. Previous Winners include:
|Year
|School
|Coach
|2021
|McNicholas High School
|Mike Orlando
|2020
|New Breman High School
|Chris Schmidt
|2019
|Wyoming High School
|Aaron Hancock
|2018
|Kings High School
|Andy Olds
|2017
|Covington Catholic High School
|Eddie Eviston
|2016
|Beechwood High School
|Noel Rash
|2015
|Clinton-Massie High School
|Dan McSurley
|2014
|LaSalle High School
|Nate Moore
|2013
|Marion High School
|Tim Goodwin
|2012
|Mariemont High School
|Tom Crosby
|2011
|Covington Holy Cross
|Bruce Kozerski
|2010
|Archbishop Moeller High School
|Steve Klonne
|2009
|Winton Woods High School
|Troy Everhart
|2008
|Highlands High School
|Dale Mueller
|2007
|Anderson High School
|Jeff Giesting
|2006
|Sycamore High School
|Scott Dattilo
|2005
|St. Xavier High School
|Steve Specht
|2004
|Withrow High School
|Charles Gamble
|2003
|Elder High School
|Doug Ramsey
|2002
|Taft High School
|Mike Martin
|2002
|Anderson High School
|Vince Suriano