Andre Parker of Princeton High School Wins Paul Brown Coaching Award

Dec 07, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Andre Parker, the head football coach at Princeton High School, is the 2022 season winner of the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award.

The Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award has been given annually by the Bengals since 2002. It honors outstanding high school football coaches in the region and includes a $10,000 Bengals donation to Princeton High School's athletic department. The Bengals will honor Parker with an on-field recognition during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

In addition to receiving the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award, Parker will be the Bengals' nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Football Coach of the Year Award.

Parker will begin his third season at the helm of the Princeton football program. Over the past two seasons, Princeton has a 20-5 overall record. In 2021, Parker was named the Week 5 Bengals Coach of the Week, and the Southwest Ohio All-District Coach of the Year. In his first season, the Vikings made a Regional Semi-Final Appearance. This fall, Princeton finished the season with a 9-3 overall record. The Vikings had tremendous team and individual success. The Greater Miami Conference recognized 15 players on their all-conference list. Princeton ranked atop many major statistical categories, including allowing the fewest yards per game (187.3). Parker is married and has five children.

Parker is the 22nd winner of the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award.  Previous Winners include:

Table inside Article
YearSchoolCoach
2021McNicholas High SchoolMike Orlando
2020New Breman High SchoolChris Schmidt
2019Wyoming High SchoolAaron Hancock
2018Kings High SchoolAndy Olds
2017Covington Catholic High SchoolEddie Eviston
2016Beechwood High SchoolNoel Rash
2015Clinton-Massie High SchoolDan McSurley
2014LaSalle High SchoolNate Moore
2013Marion High SchoolTim Goodwin
2012Mariemont High SchoolTom Crosby
2011Covington Holy CrossBruce Kozerski
2010Archbishop Moeller High SchoolSteve Klonne
2009Winton Woods High SchoolTroy Everhart
2008Highlands High SchoolDale Mueller
2007Anderson High SchoolJeff Giesting
2006Sycamore High SchoolScott Dattilo
2005St. Xavier High SchoolSteve Specht
2004Withrow High SchoolCharles Gamble
2003Elder High SchoolDoug Ramsey
2002Taft High SchoolMike Martin
2002Anderson High SchoolVince Suriano

