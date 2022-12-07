Andre Parker of Princeton High School Wins Paul Brown Coaching Award

Andre Parker, the head football coach at Princeton High School, is the 2022 season winner of the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award.

The Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award has been given annually by the Bengals since 2002. It honors outstanding high school football coaches in the region and includes a $10,000 Bengals donation to Princeton High School's athletic department. The Bengals will honor Parker with an on-field recognition during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

In addition to receiving the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award, Parker will be the Bengals' nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Football Coach of the Year Award.

Parker will begin his third season at the helm of the Princeton football program. Over the past two seasons, Princeton has a 20-5 overall record. In 2021, Parker was named the Week 5 Bengals Coach of the Week, and the Southwest Ohio All-District Coach of the Year. In his first season, the Vikings made a Regional Semi-Final Appearance. This fall, Princeton finished the season with a 9-3 overall record. The Vikings had tremendous team and individual success. The Greater Miami Conference recognized 15 players on their all-conference list. Princeton ranked atop many major statistical categories, including allowing the fewest yards per game (187.3). Parker is married and has five children.