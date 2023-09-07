All Things Battle Of Ohio: What The Rookies Know; How Mike Browns Sees The 100th Battle; Bengals Great Isaac Curtis As The Biggest Browns Villain Of All 

Now there have been 99 of these Battles pitting Paul Brown's two teams. Mike Brown, who makes sure he has a picture of his favorite team growing up, the 1948 Browns, has been involved in all of them and plans to be there for the 100th.

"That tells me one thing," Brown said with a wry smile.

"That it worked?"

"No. That I'm 88 years old.

"It means a lot to me. I remember when it started up there and I remember ours when it started. They were our big rival until things began to fade some. Now they're well back in that same position right now. Our division is good. Every team is competitive. There's no one who is going to run away with it."

Brown says the games that stand out in The Battle are the most recent. And so last season's 32-13 loss in Cleveland on a Halloween Monday night hangs over him like the Great Pumpkin.

"They're a good team. They have people," Brown said. "They're well-coached. They have a runner, they have receivers, they have a quarterback who can throw the ball, a very fine offensive line, unusual pass rushers from the outside. Good secondary people."

But since the Browns came back into the NFL via expansion in 1999, the Bengals hold the edge, 28-20, despite losing six of the last eight. Before they moved to Baltimore in 1996, the Browns had a 27-24 edge even though Bengals Ring of Honor member Isaac Curtis owned them like Art Modell, the Browns owner who gave rise to the Bengals when he fired Paul Brown after he had led Cleveland to the playoffs in 12 of his 17 seasons.

Before the 1973 draft, Curtis heard the Browns were supposed to take him with the 14th pick. When they picked someone named Steve Holden out of Arizona State, who would finish with 62 catches, 927 yards, and four touchdowns in five seasons, Curtis never let them forget when the Bengals were up next and picked him 15th.