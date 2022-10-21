'Coach Dad' And The Rise Of Bengals LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither began Thursday like he has begun many days of his 25 years and read a text from the guy he calls, "Coach Dad."

"Good morning, Akeem," wrote Keith Gaither. "Focus is on improvement. You will get the results when that is the focus."

While Gaither had some time to kill in Atlanta before Thursday night's game at Georgia Tech, his son prepared for Sunday's looming slugfest (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's FOX 19) against the Falcons at Paycor Stadium. Somewhere during the week, Coach Dad snuck in a video of the Falcons' pin-and-pull Truck run for him to study.

"He's improved so much in year three from years one and two," said Gaither, Virginia's special teams coordinator and running backs coach, before a 16-9 victory. "He's got a busy schedule. I've got a busy schedule. But we try to make sure we talk every day. One minute. Five minutes. I try to give him some motivation."

Davis-Gaither may be doing much more than getting motivated Sunday. Middle linebacker Logan Wilson (shoulder) has yet to practice this week and looks to be questionable in a slight speed bump on his way into the NFL elite. But there's plenty of confidence plugging in Davis-Gaither, the former college hybrid safety who mixed it up for 13 tackles last month in the win over the Jets when Germaine Pratt, the other starting backer, went down.

"Playing in the box. That was it," said Davis-Gaither with a smile before Thursday's practice, recalling the knock coming out of Appalachian State. "I've been working on my craft. Getting with guys like Germaine. My dad sees the game at a high level, putting in time with him. Working with Logan. See what they see."

What they see is that ADG is not just a space guy that runs around with 4.4 40-yard dash speed. He can not only dish on the platter, but he can dish it out in the box.

The Bengals found out almost immediately when they coached the South at the 2020 Senior Bowl. Not only did they put him in the box, they made him the signal-caller ("the second practice, I think," ADG says) and then spent the next three months hoping like hell he'd be there with the first pick in the fourth round.

"Loved him. Loved him," says Bengals senior defensive assistant Mark Duffner, who loved him even watching the tape prepping for the Senior Bowl. "Athletic. He was in the meetings and on top of it. Paying attention. Exact. Athletic. Fast. He could move positions. Athletic."