Training Camp Report: Pacman Scouts CBs; Says Burrow Is NFL's Best QB; More Big Days On Corner From Turner II, Hilton; Chrisman Returns

That burgeoning media company, Adam "Pacman," Jones, surfaced at Bengals training camp Sunday and began looking at his notes on the rookie cornerbacks he loves.

DJ Turner II "can flat out run and cover and he knows where the ball is." And DJ Ivey?

"I like Ivey a lot too," said Jones after he saw him hit some receivers in Friday night's preseason opener. "He's fast and he's got a little dog in him, too. They've done a great job bringing in these young guys ready to play. Cam (Taylor) Britt is ready to play.

"The safety (Tycen) Anderson," said Jones of the sophomore who had two picks Friday and took one to the house. "You can tell he's been in the system a year up under Lou (Anarumo) with the plays he made. That's just good ball IQ."

Say what you want about Pacman Jones (and everybody has), but his football IQ, as well as his passion for the game, his family, and the Bengals is irrefutable. Jones, 39, a heady and athletic cornerback along with being a thrilling punt returner, revived his career here during eight seasons in the previous decade when the Bengals went to five straight playoffs.

If you know Jones is one of five cornerbacks to play 100 games for the Bengals, take a bow. He played 100 exactly. Only Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Ken Riley, Super Bowl XVI starter Louis Breeden, Pacman-era Leon Hall and six-time Pro Bowler Lemar Parrish played more.

"I think we've got a good secondary. We know our linebackers are top in the league. If we can stay healthy up front, bro, I think this is our year. I think this is our year to win the Super Bowl," Jones said.

"I hear all the talk about the Jets and Mahomes and Josh Allen. But at the end of the day, if we're healthy with this three-headed monster with the receivers and Joe Mixon on a prove-it-year, I think this year could be really good."

Jones knows what a good Bengals secondary looks like. He was one of the linchpins of one, along with Hall and safety Reggie Nelson. Remember that 28-game stretch in Paycor Stadium from the middle of 2012 through 2015?

The defenses of Mike Zimmer and Paul Guenther held quarterbacks to a 67.3 passer rating. Tom Brady (48.8), Aaron Rodgers (61.9), Joe Flacco (42.2), Matt Ryan (46.8) and the Mannings, Eli (53.6) and Peyton (61.8). In that '15 season, the Bengals became the only AFC North team to ever start a season 8-0.

Jones, now an ESPN analyst with his Pat McAfee ties who also hosts "Pacman Jones Keeps Crazy Company," thinks this secondary can be better than that one.

"With the quarterback they have, I think they can be better than us. They won't have to play as many plays as we had to play," Jones said. "We played a lot of plays. If they can play and not give up the deep ball, they have a chance to be way better than we were and the only reason I say that is we played 75 plays a game."

And Jones loves the quarterback.

"Joe Burrow is in a class of his own. Burrow is the best quarterback in the league when it comes to just talent as a quarterback as far as reading progressions," Jones said. "I love Mahomes. I think he's a great quarterback. He has unbelievable talent with his arm and has an unbelievable cast with that guy Andy Reid.