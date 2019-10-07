A Play's The Thing For Bengals

"We've got to make that play. I've got to be better, everybody has to be better. That's a crucial part of the game where you need to get a first down," Dalton says. "We expected to get it. Unfortunately, we didn't. It goes to show, this is the way we're going to play this game."

One play?

Just a few seconds before Murray's bolt, his eyes lit up when he saw running back David Johnson matched up on linebacker Nick Vigil. Johnson juggled the ball and barely stayed in-bounds, but he did for 24 yards.

Go back to the end of the first drive of the game. The Bengals were about to go up 7-0 with their vaunted running game finally getting off the ground and …

But wide receiver Auden Tate dropped a third-down slant for a touchdown in the red zone.

One play?

On third-and-seven in the third quarter, Murray took a fling down the seam and got a great diving catch from a guy that was, of course, a Bengal for two weeks earlier in the season. Wide receiver Pharoh Cooper ended up on the Bengals 11 for one of those field goals that made it 16-9.

One play?

Go back to the first series of the third quarter and again in the red zone on third down. Tight end Tyler Eifert got open, but Dalton threw it behind him.

Its one play that is getting Taylor battered with red-zone questions. Imagine two TDs instead of two field goals on a day you get beat by three.