A.J. Green's Retirement Unleashes Memories For Marvin Lewis And Andy Dalton: 'So Many Plays It Looked Like A Man Against Kids'  

"We were in first place at the bye and I had a dinner for the captains with their wives," Lewis said. "And A.J. showed up in a boot."

Then, Green hurt his ankle in new head coach Zac Taylor's first training camp practice in 2019 and he missed the year. The Bengals franchised him when Burrow arrived and after he had a career-low 47 catches for 523 yards in 2020, he hit free agency and went to the Cards for two years and 31 games. Even this year's 24 catches for 236 yards couldn't erase his early brilliance.

From 2011-2015, he had the sixth most yards (more than Larry Fitzgerald) and fifth most catches (more than Julio Jones). With 649 catches and 9,430 yards, only Chad Johnson has more in Bengals history.

And more moments of incredulity than Dalton and Lewis can remember.

"For so many years he was arguably the best receiver in the game," Dalton said. "I'm so thankful I got to witness what he was able to do. The best thing he did, when the ball was in the air it was going to be his. No matter what. His ball skills and knowing where the sideline is and getting his feet down. His ball skills are what made him different than everybody else."

Dalton can't pick out one catch or game, so why not go with their first of a Bengals-record 58 touchdowns together? It was a five-yard loft to Green on the left edge of the end zone in Denver and what would become a common sight for Bengals fans, after Green stretched over cornerback Andre Goodman for the catch, he somehow tipped-tapped both feet inside the line as he sprawled with the ball.

"He gave a glimpse," Dalton said, "of what was to come."

What came was the most successful stretch of Bengals history B.B. (Before Burrow) that included division titles in 2013 and 2015. And before Burrow-to-Ja'Marr Chase in the last minute of an AFC Divisional in Tennessee, there was that 21-yard bench route from Dalton to Green in Pittsburgh in the last 14 seconds that set up the field goal that put the Bengals in the 2012 playoffs and knocked the Steelers out.