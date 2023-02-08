A.J. Green And Family Head Into Retirement Rooting For Bengals: After 12 NFL Seasons, 'I'm At Peace'

The Green guys will soon know their dad was one of the most elegant wide receivers the NFL has ever seen and one of the classiest athletes to ever grace Cincinnati sports. True to his character, there is not a shred of bitterness about the injuries that cost him two 1,000-yard seasons and maybe three.

He finished with 10,514 career yards, a challenging number in a Pro Football Hall of Fame debate with Julio Jones (13,629), DeAndre Hopkins (11,298) and Davante Adams (9,637) still playing. But like Green says, the voters are going to have to take a good, hard look at those first seven years, when he was one of only four players selected to every Pro Bowl from 2011-2017, and one of 12 to earn such an honor in the Super Bowl era.

"I felt like when I was out there I was one of the best," Green said. "Look at how I was playing in those years I did get hurt."

Indeed, he had 964 yards in 2016 averaging a monstrous 96.4 yards in ten games before a season-ending torn hamstring prevented him from getting 1,000 yards for the first time. That was a loss of 578 yards. Then in 2018 he was averaging 77 yards per game (694) when he virtually missed the last eight games with a foot injury. That's a 616-yard loss. Write in your own number for the entire 2019 season, missed when he hurt his ankle in head coach Zac Taylor's first training camp practice. That puts him past Chad Johnson's Bengals-record 10,783 yards and well into the 12-13,000 territory.

"A freak accident," said Green of that '19 ankle injury, saying nothing more. "Those things happen in this sport, where there's a 100-percent injury rate. Very few players never get injured and I feel blessed to have the years I had."

One of them was his last in Cincinnati in 2020, when he teamed with Burrow and a rookie wide receiver named Tee Higgins, the kid from Clemson saying he idolized Green growing up. Green says he wasn't all that healthy then, either, after pulling a hamstring in training camp. He figures he was 70 percent while catching 523 yards, but he loved playing with Burrow, Higgins and his running mate since '16, Tyler Boyd.

"I'm so proud of Tee. The guy is a No. 1 receiver," Green said. "They've got two with Ja'Marr. I knew Tee was going to be a great receiver, but to see him playing so confidently and so well, it's so great to see. I was telling people all along (Burrow) was going to be great."