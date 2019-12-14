3 Things To Watch – New England

2. The Red Zone – This was a hot topic of conversation earlier this week. The Bengals and Patriots each have nine red-zone possessions without points this season, tied with the Raiders for most in the league. Overall, the Patriots rank 27th in red zone touchdown percentage at 48 percent, while the Bengals come in at 31st at 37 percent.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels likes to mix up the personnel groupings and using heavier packages, especially early in the game. That allows the Patriots to unleash a variety of weapons like running backs Sony Michel and James White, as well as receivers like Julian Edleman and Phillip Dorsett. The retirement of Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowski has left a significant void in creating mismatches against opposing defenses. That's where the Patriots might look more to rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry, 6-foot-4, 225 pound receiver, as a red zone cure.