The Conversation: Bengals Assistant Mark Duffner Eyes Players In His 28th Straight Combine: 'When We Work Together, We Work For Life'

GH: Any of the edge guys you've had here stand out at Indy?

MD: The guys I'm dealing with, Cam Sample, he was impressive. They all were. Joseph (Ossai) in a positive, impressive way. You came away checking them off a plus. Jeff Gunter. We met with all of them as a staff. Myles Murphy. We had a good visit with him. He didn't compete at the combine. We had an opportunity to meet with him. All that goes into it.

Then post-combine, if necessary, you go to a pro day or you go off on the road to have a one-on-one workout and meeting with them.

GH: As opposed to '97, are the players programed more?

MD: More prepared. As each year has gone on, it's like taking a class on combine preparation. They're way more prepared than they were years ago. I'm sure there was preparation then, but it seems to be even more now.

GH: How can you tell?

MD: Just the way they answer questions. Sometimes players, you know that they just spew out

answers that were programmed more than they are spontaneous. And I suspect to a degree, some of that's good. They've been preparing for the testing that goes on, the physical testing that goes on, they've prepared for the mental and personal interview, too.

GH: Is it harder to cut through the BS now?

MD: You can tell sometimes if someone's more prepared and genuine Yeah, you can tell that. That's why this starts the process of evaluation. You always want to make sure that you go deeper into your thoughts on the player.

GH: What are some of the most impressive combine performances through the years?

MD: Oh Geez. So many. I can't give you names in some respects. Just last year, I remember there were some of these defensive ends smoked the 40. Big people who can really run and can really jump. Every year you'll come away with someone that really tested well, and sometimes you hope that exceptional testing, whether it be the speed or the jumping ability, it correlates to production on the field.

Sometimes a guy stands out as a great tester but not as good a player and vice versa. Somebody that maybe didn't test as well at the combine or at the pro day you get disappointed, but when you put the tape on he's still a very productive player.

GH: Is there an interview that really stood? A couple?

MD: Unfortunately, I've had so many that I can't go, 'Wow, that Geoff Hobson one in 2004.' No. There have been very impressive, very heart-touching interviews and I think when you get a chance to see these kids and you try to continue to see them throughout the week where their schedule allows, you can size them up pretty well. I've been sitting there where I say, this is a hell of a kid, this is a great kid, this is a guy we'd love to have. Your appetite gets whetted and sometimes it can get stunted. Dimmed, if you will.

And you have to realize that this is not the end of it right now. This is early in the process and now you move forward accordingly.

GH: At the 2020 Senior Bowl, you guys coached linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither and played against linebacker Logan Wilson and talked to them there. Did you still talk to them at the combine a month later?

MD: Oh my gosh, yes. You want to take advantage of every opportunity you can. Cam Sample, in particular (in 2021), was exceptional in the interview process. Joseph (Ossai) was good. Myles was good. If they weren't, they wouldn't be here.

GH: Is the interview the most important part of the combine?

MD: I think it's very important. It's also important to watch how they compete, to watch how they listen. Can they follow direction? Are they full of themselves?

GH: Can you tell?

MD: You can tell. It's just like any interview process and Thank God it's not just one interview. You get a couple of days to observe them in different ways. You might pass the group in the hallway. You can get out of it what you put into it. If you go there to try to learn as much as you can within the structure of the combine, then good.

GH: You've got a rep for having a great relationship with players. After the combine, you're known for leading the building in Zoom interviews. Is this the week your recruiting touch takes over? Especially with potential undrafted free agents? Probably not even half of those edgers and outside backers are going to be in Indy.

MD: Unfortunately, or maybe fortunately, once I start dealing with these players and talking with them, I get into hoping to get the chance to have the privilege of coaching them and I get my heart broken numerous times around the draft. Either a guy I was hoping might fall to us that I had a really strong relationship with is gone, or someone that I hoped that maybe they didn't get drafted we'd have a chance to sign them or have them here.

I lose them somehow. Which I don't want to lose, but sometimes it becomes a money issue. I tend to get a little too personal with them.

GH: No different than going into a living room in Framingham, Mass., as the head coach of Holy Cross to recruit.