Bengals.com Media Mock Draft 4.0: A Bill Of Appreciation With One Final Option at No. 18, But Hay Is In The Barn

Hey Partner, we dedicate this last Bengals.com Media Mock Draft of 2024 to Bill Tobin, the long-time Bengals scouting juggernaut we lost last week at age 83.

Hey Partner.

That's how Bill Tobin would often greet you.

Classic, really.

The greeting threw you back to Bill's earthy era and upbringing. Born almost a year before Pearl Harbor, Bill grew up on a Missouri farm and he approached his craft with the carefully trained eye and relentless work ethic a farmer would use to gauge the sky and land of northwest Missouri.

He was down to that earth, too. Here was a guy who had built one of the greatest teams of all-time in Chicago and a decade later he approached you unprompted. An anonymous just-a-guy Cincinnati scribe on the Indianapolis sidelines watching Bill's Colts practice for the playoffs.

After a pleasant first conversation that went longer than expected, Bill called it. "You remind me of Jimmy McNally," the Bengals legendary offensive line coach. Always observing and pulling out an NFL comp.

A few years later when Bill joined the Bengals personnel department, he discovered the guy who reminded him of McNally now worked in the same building with him. Bill famously guarded information like the draft board was the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and while he might have been a bit concerned at first and then finally a bit bemused, he was always unfailingly cooperative when you ever asked him for an interview.

(Not sure what he thought of the Media Mock, but you have an idea. Maybe a shake of the head and maybe he might humor you. Not his cup of tea. They say he was gruff, but, hey, he had enough charm to marry Miss Missouri, 1960.)

"You talk to Pierson lately?" he might ask of Don Pierson of The Chicago Tribune, one of the nation's top NFL reporters back in the day. And any interview with him was packed with unforgettable nuggets.

You can still see him on a dirt road in front of a prospect's home measuring out 40 yards and how he cut a couple of inches out of the bottom of his projector so he could store it on the plane above his seat. You could listen to him talk about scouting Walter Payton forever and how he got his first taste of "Sweetness," training his projector on a Jackson State wall.

You look around this week of Thursday's draft and the guys he helped grow up in the personnel department are subdued. Their thoughts are immersed in the draft, but they're also with him and their boss Duke Tobin as he pitches the last strands of hay without his dad.

One of the guys quoted Bill on Wednesday as he sat at his desk. "The hay is in the barn." There's been a lot of that this week as they recalled some of the things they learned from him.

"Trust your grades. Let the board talk to you," Bill would say. They credit him for breaking the Tyler Boyd logjam in the 2016 second round. Maybe a seminal moment in the Bengals' shift to a scouting-centric approach. A confidence boost for the young staff Duke was developing.

Bill had a second-round grade on Boyd. So did at least two other scouts. There was some pushback when Bill offered from the back of the room something like, "We've got a second-round grade on the guy and here we are in the second round."

You could feel Bill's weight in the room. Not just because he built the '85 Bears, but when he offered his opinion, people valued it because he did the work. Boyd ended up with 513 catches and 6,000 yards as a franchise staple who spanned A.J. Green and Ja'Marr Chase.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, born the year Tobin drafted Hall of Fame tackle Jimbo Covert, recalled a similar moment Monday in the 2021 draft when the Bengals were staring at Florida kicker Evan McPherson in the fifth round.

"My favorite one," Taylor said of that voice in the back of the room. "(Tobin) spoke up and said, 'Iin 1985 at the Bears, we took a rookie kicker and we went to the Super Bowl and it worked out well for us.' And I just kind of remember there being a silence after that comment. And the next thing I remember was Duke submitting the pick for Evan McPherson.

"I think we were leaning that way anyway, but that comment always resonated with me and he was obviously making his voice heard in that moment and the next thing you know, Duke's putting in Evan's name and that's probably where Duke was headed anyway, but it's always good to have that last piece of advice."

Footnote: The Bengals went to the Super Bowl when McPherson had the greatest rookie kicking season ever.

There was a lot of that this week. Bill's voice recalled in key moments, helping mentor the department at the same time. Prospects are still a huge part of the future. Logan Wilson. Dax Hill. The comforting cross-checks on Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

"He was the best," one of the guys said.