A Look at Bengals' 2023 CFA Class

WR Shed Jackson, 6-1 195, Auburn: Averaged 13.2 yards per 66 career catches in 33 games and had a touchdown … Dominated tests with 4.27-second 40-yard dash, 38.5-inch vertical leap and 11-2 broad jump … Played on Hoover High School's Alabama state Class 7A champions … Nephew of NFL and MLB great Bo Jackson gets NFL shot with team that played in uncle's last game at L.A. Coliseum. Raiders running back Bo Jackson suffered a career-ending hip injury during L.A.'s win over Bengals in the 1990 AFC Divisional … HOMETOWN: Hoover, Ala.; BORN: 10/20/99

SCOUT'S TAKE: "Extremely explosive guy. Impressive body type and build. Has a lot of raw traits. Wide receivers coach Troy Walters and our coaching staff are some of the best in the league at developing these guys. It's exciting what he could turn into with Troy coaching him. He just has to put all those rare traits together. A rotational starter for most of his career and has played a lot of snaps. Good kid. It will be exciting to watch him.

G Jaxson Kirkland, 6-7 328, Washington: Played 49 career games … Won Don James Perseverance Award last season after starting at left tackle and left guard … Captain … Before that, two-time All-Pac 12 left tackle … And before that, began career as right guard for two seasons … Father Dean Kirkland was three-year starting offensive lineman for Huskies, All-Pac-10 first-team and captain on 1990 team …HOMETOWN: Portland, Ore.; BORN: 7/30/98

SCOUT'S TAKE: "He's a guy that's got some versatility. Played guard and tackle. Good strength in his upper body. Good anchor to him. Good lateral movement. We liked his ability to pass protect and run block. Played a lot of football. Smart. Style of play is Clint Boling-like." (Boling is the left guard from the Bengals playoff teams of 2011-2015).

DT Devonnsha Maxwell, 6-2 297, Tennessee-Chattanooga: Holds Southern Conference record for career sacks with 37.5 … Nine career games with multiple sacks, including school-record five in 2021 win over East Tennessee State … Led or tied for league sack title in 2019 (seven), 2021 (12), and 2022 (eight) … Captain … In 47 games with 42 starts also had 187 tackles (55.5 for loss) with five forced fumbles … Led Valdosta High School to Georgia 6A state title … HOMETOWN: Valdosta, Ga.; BORN: 5/5/99

SCOUT'S TAKE: "Very productive despite playing so much for them. He played more than 80 percent of the snaps, which is a ton for a D-tackle. Not tall, but has good length and athletic. He can bend and has great balance. Good pass rush instincts. Savvy. Reminds you a little bit of DeShawn Williams. Undersized (6-1, 292), but has a good feel for the rush." (Williams was a Bengals CFA out of Clemson in 2016 and had 34 starts and 7.5 sacks in last three seasons for Denver with 4.5 of those sacks coming last year.)

LB Jaylen Moody, 6-0 222, Alabama: Special teams staple for Crimson Tide in 65 high-pressurized games … Chased down starting WILL backer job this year in fifth season … But only got eight starts and 10 games trying to play through torn labrum and rotator cuff injury before ending year sidelined … Injured foot in draft workouts, but they think he'll be cleared soon … Top 30 visit to Paycor Stadium impressed scouts and coaches … Comes with Nick Saban seal of approval: "Been a great special teams player for us, has always accepted his role, being a really, really solid backup player. But he's played — he's been able to play very well." HOMETOWN: Conway, S.C..; BORN: 11/6/98