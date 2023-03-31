1968 AFL/NFL Draft - January 30-31

|Round
|Player
|Position
|College
|Selection
|1
|Bob Johnson
|C
|Tennessee
|*2
|1
|(sent to Miami in trade on 12-26-67)
|*27
|2a
|Bill Staley
|DE/T
|Utah State
|*28
|2
|(sent to Miami in trade on 12-26-67)
|*54
|2b
|Tom Smiley
|RB
|Lamar
|*55
|3a
|Gary Davis
|QB
|Vanderbuilt
|*56
|3b
|Paul Robinson
|RB
|Arizona
|*82
|3c
|Dale Livingston
|P/PK
|Western Michigan
|*83
|4a
|Jess Phillips
|DB
|Michigan State
|*84
|4b
|Warren McVea
|RB
|Houston
|*109
|4
|(sent to Denver in trade on 1-22-68)
|*111
|5a
|Dave Middendorf
|G
|Washington State
|*112
|5
|(expansion pick acquired from Denver Broncos; then sent to Buffalo in trade on 1-30-68)
|*114
|5b
|Al Beauchamp
|LB
|Southern University
|*138
|6a
|Howard Fest
|T
|Texas
|*139
|6b
|Bill Kendricks (expansion pick acquired from Boston Patriots)
|DT
|Alabama A&M
|*143
|6c
|John Neidert (expansion pick acquired from Buffalo Bills
|LB
|Louisville
|*145
|6d
|Dewey Warren (expansion pick acquired from San Diego Chargers)
|QB
|Tennessee
|*155
|6e
|Essex Johnson (expansion pick acquired from N.Y. Jets)
|RB
|Grambling
|*156
|6f
|Elmo Maples (expansion pick acquired from Kansas City Chiefs)
|WR
|Southern University
|*158
|6g
|Sidney Ellis (expansion pick acquired from Houston Oilers)
|DB
|Jackson State
|*160
|6h
|Monk Williams (expansion pick acquired from Oakland Raiders)
|RB
|Arkansas AM&N
|*163
|6i
|Jim Johnson
|DB
|South Carolina State
|*165
|7a
|Steve Smith
|TE
|Miami (Fla.)
|*166
|7b
|Wes Bean
|LB
|Grambling
|*192
|8a
|Harry Gunner
|LB
|Oregon State
|*193
|8b
|Ed Brantley
|T
|North Texas State
|*219
|9a
|Phil Johnson
|DB
|Long Beach State
|*220
|9b
|Steve Hanrahan
|DT
|Weber State
|*246
|10a
|Wayne Patrick
|RB
|Lousiville
|*247
|10b
|James Russell
|TE
|North Texas State
|*273
|11a
|Wally Scott
|CB
|Arizona
|*274
|11b
|Jeff Banks
|LB
|Pacific
|*300
|12a
|Bob Trumpy
|TE
|Utah
|*301
|12b
|Harold Jones
|T
|Grambling
|*327
|13a
|James Bivins
|LB
|Texas Southern
|*328
|13b
|Ted Washington
|RB
|San Diego State
|*354
|14a
|Les Webster
|RB
|Iowa State
|*355
|14b
|Steve Lewicke
|DE
|Texas-El Paso
|*381
|15a
|Harvey Palmore
|G
|Morgan State
|*382
|15b
|Joe Mira
|WR
|Miami (Fla.)
|*408
|16a
|James Williams
|DB
|Alcorn A&M
|*409
|16b
|Brown Marks
|LB
|Indiana
|*435
|17a
|Don Manning
|LB
|UCLA
|*436
|17b
|James Smith
|TE
|Jackson State
|*462
NOTES: The expansion Bengals received the second and last choices in Round 1; the first and last choices in Rounds 2-17; one additional choice at the end of Rounds 2-4; and all AFL six-round selections except Miami's (Cincinnati received Denver's fifth-round pick in lieu of their sixth-rounder because the Broncos previously had sent their sixth-rounder to Miami in a 1967 trade; the Dolphins were exempt from having to surrender their sixth-round pick because they had their inaugural season themselves just two years earlier in 1966). Oakland had the No. 108 overall choice in Round 4 but passed twice, allowing Green Bay to move from No. 109 to 108 and Cincinnati to move from No. 110 to 109. The Bengals' No. 462 pick was the last selection of the 1968 AFL/NFL draft.