1968 AFL/NFL Draft - January 30-31

Table inside Article
RoundPlayerPositionCollegeSelection
1Bob JohnsonCTennessee*2
1(sent to Miami in trade on 12-26-67)*27
2aBill StaleyDE/TUtah State*28
2(sent to Miami in trade on 12-26-67)*54
2bTom SmileyRBLamar*55
3aGary DavisQBVanderbuilt*56
3bPaul RobinsonRBArizona*82
3cDale LivingstonP/PKWestern Michigan*83
4aJess PhillipsDBMichigan State*84
4bWarren McVeaRBHouston*109
4(sent to Denver in trade on 1-22-68)*111
5aDave MiddendorfGWashington State*112
5(expansion pick acquired from Denver Broncos; then sent to Buffalo in trade on 1-30-68)*114
5bAl BeauchampLBSouthern University*138
6aHoward FestTTexas*139
6bBill Kendricks (expansion pick acquired from Boston Patriots)DTAlabama A&M*143
6cJohn Neidert (expansion pick acquired from Buffalo BillsLBLouisville*145
6dDewey Warren (expansion pick acquired from San Diego Chargers)QBTennessee*155
6eEssex Johnson (expansion pick acquired from N.Y. Jets)RBGrambling*156
6fElmo Maples (expansion pick acquired from Kansas City Chiefs)WRSouthern University*158
6gSidney Ellis (expansion pick acquired from Houston Oilers)DBJackson State*160
6hMonk Williams (expansion pick acquired from Oakland Raiders)RBArkansas AM&N*163
6iJim JohnsonDBSouth Carolina State*165
7aSteve SmithTEMiami (Fla.)*166
7bWes BeanLBGrambling*192
8aHarry GunnerLBOregon State*193
8bEd BrantleyTNorth Texas State*219
9aPhil JohnsonDBLong Beach State*220
9bSteve HanrahanDTWeber State*246
10aWayne PatrickRBLousiville*247
10bJames RussellTENorth Texas State*273
11aWally ScottCBArizona*274
11bJeff BanksLBPacific*300
12aBob TrumpyTEUtah*301
12bHarold JonesTGrambling*327
13aJames BivinsLBTexas Southern*328
13bTed WashingtonRBSan Diego State*354
14aLes WebsterRBIowa State*355
14bSteve LewickeDETexas-El Paso*381
15aHarvey PalmoreGMorgan State*382
15bJoe MiraWRMiami (Fla.)*408
16aJames WilliamsDBAlcorn A&M*409
16bBrown MarksLBIndiana*435
17aDon ManningLBUCLA*436
17bJames SmithTEJackson State*462

NOTES: The expansion Bengals received the second and last choices in Round 1; the first and last choices in Rounds 2-17; one additional choice at the end of Rounds 2-4; and all AFL six-round selections except Miami's (Cincinnati received Denver's fifth-round pick in lieu of their sixth-rounder because the Broncos previously had sent their sixth-rounder to Miami in a 1967 trade; the Dolphins were exempt from having to surrender their sixth-round pick because they had their inaugural season themselves just two years earlier in 1966). Oakland had the No. 108 overall choice in Round 4 but passed twice, allowing Green Bay to move from No. 109 to 108 and Cincinnati to move from No. 110 to 109. The Bengals' No. 462 pick was the last selection of the 1968 AFL/NFL draft.

