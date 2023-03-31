1968 AFL/NFL Draft - January 30-31

NOTES: The expansion Bengals received the second and last choices in Round 1; the first and last choices in Rounds 2-17; one additional choice at the end of Rounds 2-4; and all AFL six-round selections except Miami's (Cincinnati received Denver's fifth-round pick in lieu of their sixth-rounder because the Broncos previously had sent their sixth-rounder to Miami in a 1967 trade; the Dolphins were exempt from having to surrender their sixth-round pick because they had their inaugural season themselves just two years earlier in 1966). Oakland had the No. 108 overall choice in Round 4 but passed twice, allowing Green Bay to move from No. 109 to 108 and Cincinnati to move from No. 110 to 109. The Bengals' No. 462 pick was the last selection of the 1968 AFL/NFL draft.