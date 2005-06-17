Wright on?

While the Bengals took a free day before Friday's start of the mandatory minicamp, the agent for USC defensive tackle Manuel Wright prepared for his client's visit to Cincinnati. Peter Schaffer said Thursday he has wanted his client to make only one visit per week for training purposes, but he's letting Wright come to Paul Brown Stadium on Friday after Thursday's trip to Philadelphia.

"The only reason he's going to Cincinnati is because of the good relationship I have with Marvin and guys like Duke Tobin," said Schaffer, who has also done several deals with vice president of player personnel Paul Brown. "He's not allowed to work out on the trips, but he'll have one later."

Wright, a 6-6, 310-pounder who declared for the July 14 supplemental draft after he was ruled ineligible for the 2005 season, played sparingly in two seasons for the Trojans after he was also ineligible his freshman season. While the Bengals and others interview him to find out if he's mature enough for the NFL, all interested teams can see him work out the week before the draft. He's scheduled to visit Miami late next week.

