Week 15 Vikings Kickoff Date Set

Quick Hits: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Back Together With Goals In Mind; Taylor-Britt Still Limited As Higgins Goes Full
Bengals two-time 1,000-yard wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins plan to be re-united Monday night (8:15-Cincinnati's Channel 9, ESPN) at Jacksonville for the first since the Bengals won a Sunday night game last month against the Bills. They still have secret season goals they believe they can attain.
Quick Hits: Good News For Bengals As Tee, Taylor-Britt Practice; Angry Ted Wants To Be A Bad Seed; Joe Burrow Has Not Left The Building
Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was listed as limited Thursday in his first practice back since he injured his hamstring in practice a month ago, but he cautiously says he feels like he's 100% and that the plan is to play Monday night (8:15-Cincinnati's Channel 9 and ESPN) in Jacksonville. Also limited but encouraging is No. 1 cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt after a quad injury kept him out of last Sunday's game.
Game Within The Game: Zac and Press Taylor In A Brotherly Shove
The backyard games at all hours on Cynthia Circle in the NFL's most famous cul-de-sac come full circle under the blazing Monday night lights in Jacksonville when Bengals head coach Zac Taylor calls his X and then waits for younger brother Press to call his O as the Jaguars offensive coordinator.