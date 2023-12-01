Week 15 Vikings Kickoff Date Set

news

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was listed as limited Thursday in his first practice back since he injured his hamstring in practice a month ago, but he cautiously says he feels like he's 100% and that the plan is to play Monday night (8:15-Cincinnati's Channel 9 and ESPN) in Jacksonville. Also limited but encouraging is No. 1 cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt after a quad injury kept him out of last Sunday's game.