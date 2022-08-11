How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Cardinals at Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are kicking off the 2022 season against the Arizona Cardinals at the newly named Paycor Stadium. Here is how Bengals fans can watch, listen and stream the game.
Kickoff: Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
WATCH ON TV
The Bengals Preseason TV Network is led by flagship WKRC-TV (CBS Channel 12) in Cincinnati. Also on the network are:
- WKEF-TV (ABC Ch. 22) in Dayton
- WSYX-TV (ABC Ch. 6) in Columbus
- WLIO-TV (FOX Ch. 8.2) in Lima
- WDKY-TV (FOX Ch. 56) in Lexington, Ky
- WDRB-TV (FOX Ch. 41) in Louisville, Ky
Broadcasters
- Mike Watts (play-by-play)
- Anthony Munoz (analyst)
- Marisa Contipelli (sideline reporter)
Click here for more ways to watch.
LIVE STREAM
Pre-game coverage on Bengals.com and the Bengals app as well as in-game coverage streaming free on Bengals.com.
LISTEN LIVE:
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7).
- Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
- Analyst: Dave Lapham
- Pregame Show: Wayne Box Miller