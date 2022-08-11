How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Cardinals at Bengals

Aug 11, 2022 at 04:28 PM

The Cincinnati Bengals are kicking off the 2022 season against the Arizona Cardinals at the newly named Paycor Stadium. Here is how Bengals fans can watch, listen and stream the game.

Kickoff: Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

2021 WK12 PIT_08 ALLEN_Presnap-lowres

WATCH ON TV

The Bengals Preseason TV Network is led by flagship WKRC-TV (CBS Channel 12) in Cincinnati. Also on the network are:

  • WKEF-TV (ABC Ch. 22) in Dayton
  • WSYX-TV (ABC Ch. 6) in Columbus
  • WLIO-TV (FOX Ch. 8.2) in Lima
  • WDKY-TV (FOX Ch. 56) in Lexington, Ky
  • WDRB-TV (FOX Ch. 41) in Louisville, Ky

Broadcasters

  • Mike Watts (play-by-play)
  • Anthony Munoz (analyst)
  • Marisa Contipelli (sideline reporter)

Click here for more ways to watch.

LIVE STREAM

Pre-game coverage on Bengals.com and the Bengals app as well as in-game coverage streaming free on Bengals.com.

LISTEN LIVE:

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7).

  • Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
  • Analyst: Dave Lapham
  • Pregame Show: Wayne Box Miller

Related Content

news

Rookie Show On Tap As Bengals Set To Play First Game In Paycor Stadium

As befitting a Bengals rookie about to play in his first NFL game in Paycor Stadium's first ever game Friday (7:30 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12), Allan George zapped the home locker room's music box one day this week to the song list of the artist known as "Future."

news

Bengals Partner With Local Brand Canvus Cocktails

The newly launched ready to drink cocktail brand will be the Official Canned Cocktail of the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

Training Camp Report: Bengals Offense Breaks Out With Help of Ja'Marr Chase's 'Casual Wednesday'

Center Ted Karras, one of quarterback Joe Burrow's three new starting offensive linemen, was thrilled to meet the Bengals' greatest offensive lineman of all-time after Wednesday's practice and he was glad the offense timed it up its best day of training camp to welcome Anthony Munoz.

news

Quick Hits: Bengals' Tentative Lineup For Preseason Opener; Chrisman Seeks Consistency For Big Leg

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor won't play most of his starters in Friday's (7:30 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) preseason opener at Paycor Stadium against Arizona, but look for first-round pick Dax Hill to start at free safety in his NFL debut and first-team left guard Jackson Carman to get the nod.

Advertising