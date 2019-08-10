Some Rookies Get To See First NFL Game In Pro Debut 

Offensive lineman O'Shea Dugas, who has never been to an NFL game, figures he'll sleep just fine the night before he not only gets into one, but plays in it. Running back Trayveon Williams, who went to see the Texans and the Cowboys with his dad, wonders if he'll sleep at all or if he'll need to turn to the Nyquil to get some shut eye the night before he gets his first NFL carry.

The Bengals rookies are on display in Saturday's pre-season opener (8 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 12) in Kansas City and they're already passing the word that the word might be hard to hear in the decibel den that is Arrowhead Stadium.

"I just found out today it's the loudest stadium in NFL history," said Williams this week and he'll find out in next month's regular-season opener how Seattle fans feel about that.

With Joe Mixon, Giovani Bernard and Rodney Anderson getting rested Saturday, in part, with that Sept. 6 game in mind, Williams is expected to be the Bengals' bell cow against the Chiefs. He has spent the week google searching videos of Bengals games and NFL games.

"Just getting my nerves right," Williams said. "Just getting excited for the moment."

Saturday night is a moment that makes it hard not to think about the eight-year-old kid at his first game with the letters NFL emblazoned in front of him.

"All I can remember is that every time the Texans got a first down, it was 'Houston Texans First Down!'" Williams said of the crowd, sticking his arm out. "I remember how involved the fans were. Yeah, my eyes were wide open. Even before that, my dream was to play in the NFL. Just going there and being there, all it did was build the fire inside and make me grind harder and achieve this goal."

Like all NFL rosters, the Bengals have drawn their rookies from football factories and athletic outposts and all points in between.