Reports: Bengals Complete B.J. Hill Trade With Long-Term Deal

Even before the Bengals reap the final prize of the bountiful Billy Price trade, they reportedly reached a long-term deal Monday with the centerpiece of the transaction in defensive tackle B.J. Hill.

Hill, one of the heroes of the Super Bowl run with a game-changing interception of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the AFC championship game, came to terms shortly after fellow DT Larry Ogunjobi left for Chicago, according to multiple reports on the raging wildfire that is twitter on the first day of NFL free agency.

The Bengals were hopeful they could re-sign both of their top-of-the line three techniques that combined for 12.5 crucial interior sacks. When Ogunjobi, the starter, left for a $40 million deal, that became moot. Hill became the starter with a reported three-year deal, $30 million agreement that pays him half of that in the first year and fits him into a towering pay scale on the defensive line where the other three starters count about $35 million against the $208 million salary cap.

The Hill re-signing capped a breakneck three hours of free agency for the AFC champs, which also reportedly netted them two Opening Day interior offensive line starters in Alex Cappa and Ted Karras.

Hill, traded from the Giants for backup center Billy Price two weeks before the regular-season opener, matched his career-high of his rookie season with 5.5 sacks in a rotational role of 502 snaps. Ogunjobi, signed a year ago in free agency on a one-year, $6 million pact, played about 200 more snaps as the starter while racking up seven sacks.

Moments after Ogunjobi recovered a huge fumble in the Wild Card win, he suffered a year-ending injury when he broke his foot. Hill stepped in, got a sack on the last drive of the game, went on to start the rest of the way and logged 78 percent of the snaps in the Super Bowl.

A week after playing 91 percent of the snaps in the AFC Divisional win in Tennessee, Hill tipped a short pass Mahomes threw in the face of strong safety Vonn Bell's late third-quarter blitz and caught it at the Chiefs 30. That set up the tying touchdown and two-point conversion on the way to the overtime win.