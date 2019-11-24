Quick Hits: Tate Gets Start; Redmond, Glenn Get Nod At LG And LT

Cordy Glen got his first start of the season at left tackle and Alex Redmond got the first start of his career at left guard Sunday as the Bengals offensive line underwent another facelift in preparation for the Steelers.

Also expected to start was wide receiver Auden Tate a week after he was stretchered off the field in Oakland with a cervical strain.

It's the fifth different starting offensive line for the Bengals this season and the third different left tackle and third different left guard, the two positions that were struck before training camp with rookie left tackle Jonah Williams' possible season-ending shoulder injury and veteran left guard Clint Boling's retirement because of health reasons.

Price has started the last five games at left guard and has been part of the running game's renaissance, but he came up limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday with a back issue. Redmond, who started two games at right guard earlier in the season after his first 15 career starts at that spot last season, took his snaps in practice and both were declared healthy by head coach Zac Taylor on Friday. The 6-5, 320-pound Redmond is viewed as a powerful, physical finisher, and he may end up rotating as Price comes back from the back.

In another semi-surprise upfront, veteran tackle Andre Smith, who started the first five games at left tackle, was inactive. So was rookie tight tackle Fred Johnson, leaving the Bengals with only John Jerry as a backup at either tackle spot. Jerry started the previous five games at left tackle, but after Raiders outside linebacker Maxx Crosby chalked up four of Oakland's five sacks last week working primarily against Jerry, Taylor went to Glenn.

The Bengals offensive line underwent withering scrutiny heading into rookie quarterback Ryan Finley's third NFL start against a Steelers defense generating the NFL's second most turnovers and fifth most sacks per pass. Back on Sept. 30, the Steelers sacked quarterback Andy Dalton a career-high eight times in a 27-3 victory.