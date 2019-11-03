Overlooked No Longer, These Bengals Are Making The Most Out Of The Opportunity

As Brandon Wilson raced toward the goal line during the opening kickoff, he looked up at the scoreboard in M&T Bank Stadium and raised his right hand in the air. For the first time in his NFL career, he was no longer looking over his shoulder.

The drafting of players like Wilson in the late rounds or an undrafted free agent signing can slide under the radar with minimal response. The undemonstrative reaction to those types of player moves make sense since most of those transactions barely pan out.