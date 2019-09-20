Numbers Game: Bengals Take Flight

Sep 20, 2019 at 03:20 PM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

John Ross has gone off in the season's first two games.
RYAN MEYER/RYAN MEYER
4-1 _ Bengals QB Andy Dalton's record vs. the Bills

7-6 _ Bills QB Josh Allen's career record

270 _ Bengals WR John Ross' NFL-leading receiving yards

304 _ Bengals WR Chad Johnson's yardage in first two games of 2007

24.5 _ Ross' yardage per catch

19.0 _ Johnson's yards per catch in first two games of 2007

26.1 _ Bob Hayes' yards per catch for 1970 Cowboys, best single season since merger

24.0 _ Bengals WR Eddie Brown's franchise-record for yards per catch single season in 1988

93 _ Dalton's passes in first two games, most by a Bengal in season's first two weeks

5,832 _ 16-game passing yards pace for Dalton

5,447 _ Broncos QB Peyton Manning's single-season NFL passing yardage record, 2013

1 _Seasons Tom Brady has thrown 93 passes in first two games (100 in 2009)

18 _ Bengals WR Tyler Boyd's AFC-best catches after two games

17 _ Bengals WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh's catches after first two games of 2007 on his way to co-NFL title of 112

59 _ Bengals' rushing yards this season

59 _ Allen's rushing yards this season

30 _ Combined carries by Bengals RBs Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard

45-5-2 _ Dalton's career record when Bengals have at last 30 rushes

9-2-1 _ Dalton's record since 2016 when Bengals have at least 30 rushes

4 _ Dalton's passes defensed by a lineman this season

7 _ Buffalo's NFL-leading batted balls at line of scrimmage

