New Dey Meets Back In The Day In Dayton

It became more than idle holiday chatter when Norb's namesake, Uncle Norb Zimmerman, bequeathed the scrapbook to O'Donnel, one of the guys that always showed the most interest. While O'Donnel turned it inside out with a magnifying glass last year, one of those items fell out and sent them straight to Canton.

And not because Norb played there for the 1922 NFL champs.

"We saw in his notes that he gave some kind of trophy to the Hall of Fame," Spatz says. "We looked at each other and said we had to find out what exactly was going on here."

They grabbed another cousin and took off for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where the always gracious archivist Jon Kendle found exactly what they sought. He pulled a cup out of a closet that had been inscribed in the early 1930s to Dayton's greatest athlete, but what set off Spatz and O'Donnel were the newspaper clippings Kendle provided from Saxie's days with the Canton Bulldogs.

From that moment, Spatz, 63, who grew up in Kettering, lives in Springboro and runs a pavement marking company, has been trying to pave Norb's way to the Hall of Fame by cobbling their research into words. When Spatz was done raiding libraries from Cincinnati to Detroit and O'Donnel had eviscerated the scrapbook, they had unveiled the stunning career of a trailblazer praised for his dashing exploits by Hall-of-Famers Greasy Neale, George Halas and the great Thorpe himself.

They also got a hand from Mark Fenner, a member of Dayton Area Sports History (DASH), whose great grandfather Lee Fenner also played for the Triangles and has become an expert on the team and the era. Everyone knows Dayton fullback Lou Partlow bulled over for the first touchdown in that first game at Triangle Field, Oct. 3, 1920. But Fenner surprised the cousins the other day when he told him it was Saxie's 40-yard run that set it up.

"Thorpe was the big guy," O'Donnel says of the early days. "But Norb had to be in the top three or four guys to come watch play. They advertised him constantly."

They can't get enough. They're still finding stuff (how about having Knute Rockne and Halas as teammates on the 1915 Massillon Tigers?) and texting each other at 11 and 12 at night with the latest you-won't-believe-this nugget until the wives tell them to shut it down. Spatz thought last year he'd just put a few things together late in the summer and wrap it up.

But ten months later, they're still going and O'Donnel is amazed to watch Spatz rip up a page so he can write it just right in what has gone from a hobby to a labor of love to a passion. Spatz's own football career was limited to the fourth grade Green Team at St. Albert's, but even that was weirdly geared to this moment. The fullback on that team was Thorpe's great grandson. Spatz also kept it in the family and played half back.

"I just believed the more I found on Saxie the more I believed he was a game changer in the early days of pro football and I had to get that word out," Spatz says.

The daguerreotype they've pieced together of Sacksteder, a speedy four-sport letterman at the University of Dayton, shows a guy that helped take football outside. He was one of the first adept passers, but he was known for his almost surreal punt and kick returns. In the pamphlet he and O'Donnel have put together, Spatz says Saxie and Hall-of-Famer Fritz Pollard "alone can be deemed as the two football players that changed the game of football in the last century, from a scrum type rugby game to an open field game that we enjoy today."

Knowing that stats are the key to any sports argument, Spatz focused on the Sunday and Monday editions of newspapers in the towns where Sacksteder played. He was a pro five years before the NFL was formed in 1920 as the American Professional Football Association (APFA), a period that has been virtually ignored by the Hall of Fame. O'Donnel believes that Thorpe and Sacksteder were the best (and oldest) pre-APFA players and while Thorpe went to the Hall of Fame, Sacksteder, playing for six teams (four of them pros) between 1915 and 1922, got lost in the pro game's growing pains of rising salaries, team jumping and the use of college players.

Of the more than 190 articles they found about Sacksteder, his name is in the headline or sub headline in 75 of the stories. In Keith McClellan's 1998 book The Sunday Game: At the Dawn of Professional Football, O'Donnel estimates Thorpe is referenced the most at 68 times and Sacksteder is fourth with 38.