Pregame Notebook: Mike Brown's Thoughts On Lamar Hunt As His Bengals Play For His Trophy; Playoff Roster Aging Like Fine Wine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. _ The Bengals are playing for the Lamar Hunt Trophy for the second straight year here Sunday, emblematic of the AFC championship.

Bengals president Mike Brown knew Lamar Hunt.

"I think he was the most influential man in sports during his lifetime. And maybe beyond when you look at the things he accomplished," Brown says.

Hunt is the late owner of the Chiefs team the Bengals need to beat to lift their record in AFC title games to 4-0 and become the first team in NFL history to win back-to-back conference championships on the road right in the very den of Lamar Hunt. Hunt was the driving force behind the creation of the American Football League the expansion Bengals joined in 1968 with Bengals founder Paul Brown coaching the team's first game against Hunt's Chiefs in a preseason game. He was also a key player in the AFL-NFL merger talks that forced the current balanced conferences.

And he's credited with naming it "The Super Bowl."

"My dad respected Lamar. Liked him," Mike Brown says. "Good for his word. If he said so, you could count on it."

Both Brown and Hunt were at the fabled, final meeting between the owners of the NFL and AFL in New York at the league offices more than 50 years ago. Brown recalls it lasted through the night and into the morning. He remembers Hunt sleeping on a couch near the elevator. The Bengals and their Riverfront Stadium lease were key elements in the agreement as the Bengals got their desired goal of getting in the same division with Cleveland and Pittsburgh. The AFC, made up mainly of the old AFL teams, finally got the same number of teams as the NFC teams made up of the NFL clubs and everyone could go home.

"He always had a positive attitude about things and he would try to get things to go the right way," Brown says. "It was an important decision and hard fought. It helped our franchise. It worked for us and it helped the league."

As the Bengals enjoyed another trip to the second biggest game there is, Brown knows there's not much to say.

"We've won three games against (the Chiefs) by the smallest of margins at the end of the game," Brown says. "We know what we're facing. It's a big challenge. You always want to continue on. That's what's on their mind and its what is on our mind. That's where you're focused."

FINE WINE: The Bengals are aging like a fine wine. They have the youngest roster in the playoffs (26 years, 40 days), and have nearly the same number of playoff games on their roster as the Chiefs, the team that has the most playoff games on their roster of the four teams in the conference championship games. The Chiefs have 274 postseason games, the 49ers 273 and the Bengals 257. The Bengals have the youngest offense (26 years, 54 days ) while KC has the oldest (27 year, 82 days).

INACTIVES: Head coach Zac Taylor's title game inactives followed the chalk, led by starting right guard Alex Cappa (ankle) and left tackle Jonah Williams (knee). Also practice squad quarterback Jake Browning, running back Chris Evans, cornerback Jalen Davis, defensive end Jeff Gunter and defensive tackle Jay Tufele.