Quick Hits: Joseph Ossai Taking Pro Bowl Notes; Why Hendrickson Is Playing As Bengals Seek Seventh Straight

Joseph Ossai, the second-year edge player, is having a unique break-out season after his rookie year got wiped out by injury, and he's been taking notes from a two-time Pro Bowler as Trey Hendrickson plans to return to the lineup for Saturday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in New England.

Ossai, the third-rounder from Texas, has two sacks and one of them secured the Dec. 4 win over the Chiefs when his hustle, diving third-down sack was Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes' last play of the game.

His one fumble recovery and one pass defensed came last week in back-to-back series bridging the third and fourth quarter of the Bengals' second half assault in which they turned over walking Hall of Fame exhibit Tom Brady four straight times.

The pass defensed was the result of a successful stunt with defensive tackle B.J. Hill as Ossai took Brady to the ground to force linebacker Germaine Pratt's interception.

Hendrickson didn't play Sunday in Tampa Bay, but Ossai was using what he learned from him.

"Speed. Whatever you're doing it, do it with speed," Ossai said this week. "Know your move, have your rush plan, but at end of the day you have to execute that plan and that move as fast as you can."

HENDRICKSON UP: A day after being named to his second straight Pro Bowl, Hendrickson told media after Thursday's practice he plans to play after playing with a broken wrist late in the Dec. 11 win over the Browns in a game the other edge, Sam Hubbard, has been ruled out with the calf injury he suffered in the first half Sunday against the Bucs.

Head coach Zac Taylor said Hendrickson came to him early in the week and said he felt liked "he'd be up to it." Hendrickson says he plans to play with a brace and that he can grab because he's got movement in his fingers. With temperatures in Foxboro supposed to be in the 25-degree range, it won't be a pleasant experience, but this is why he's doing it:

"We've spent more time together than we have with our families and we are a family. They would lay it on the line for me and these guys have their livelihoods at stake. I have to do my one-eleventh for them as they've done their one-eleventh for me."

And he's not the only one.

"It's a good quality to have and we've got a lot of guys that fit that description of, 'I just want to be out there with the guys and help us win,'" Taylor said. "Fortunately we're in a good position where we're fighting for some really positive thigs right now and everyone wants to be able to do that

MORE THAN STATS: Hendrickson has 20 sacks in 29 games as a Bengal, 33.5 in the 2020s, fourth most in the NFL, and this season Hendrickson (22) and Hubbard (21) have the ninth and tenth most quarterback hits in the league. Hendrickson has six sacks this year after getting a club-record 14 last year, but Taylor says the numbers don't begin to tell the story.

"Part of the game plan is you have to get it out quickly because our pass rush and Trey's a big part of that. You have to have help over there, so that eats up an eligible (receiver) in routes often times and minimizing what that guy can do. Formationally it affects you when you have to have help on the left side. It dictates how you have to formation some things as well. Those are things that don't show up on the stat sheet. The game plan that has to go into making sure he doesn't just ruin your passing situations."

SLANTS AND SCREENS: Kind of what the Bengals have to do facing the most prolific sacking tandem in the league this season in Patriots edge rushers Matt Judon (14.5) and Josh Uche (10.5). Uche has all of them in the last seven games and both are going to be over Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams and right tackle La'el Collins at times during the game. Think of all the great defenders and defenses Belichick has had in his 23 seasons in New England and this is the first double-digit sack tandem.

"Freak athletic ability, of course, and then they play really well within the scheme of the defense," Williams said. "It allows them to get advantageous matchups."

The Bengals offensive line has left a big mark in this six-game winning streak, during which quarterback Joe Burrow has been sacked just ten times. Only six teams have allowed fewer …

The selections of nose tackle DJ Reader and strong safety Vonn Bell as fifth Pro Bowl alternates are, to be kind, appalling, as well as some others. After Reader returned from a knee injury five games ago, he's been dominant stopping the run and batting down passes to go with what he did earlier in the year when he was just as good. Since he came back after the bye, the Bengals are fifth in the league in points differential. But his coaches and teammates are going to keep saying he deserves to go.

"I'm playing some of the best ball I've ever played. Why would I be upset about something like that?" Reader asked after Thursday's practice. "The people who matter, coaches, teammates, the fans that are here, that means a lot to me. They care. That's all that matters." …