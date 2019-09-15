Joe Set To Go; WR Tate, LB Reynolds Make Season Debuts 

Sep 15, 2019 at 11:38 AM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

Joe Mixon got the call Sunday.
RYAN MEYER
Joe Mixon got the call Sunday.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon cleared his pre-game workout in the Paul Brown Stadium gym and took the field for Sunday's PBS opener against the 49ers a week after missing the second half with an ankle injury.

That's a sigh of relief because they deactivated rookie running back Trayveon Williams (foot) for the second straight week. Plus, the 49ers may be more inclined to give the Bengals a look a conducive to running the ball after Seattle dared them to throw it 51 times.

In his PBS debut Bengals head coach Zac Taylor also seemed to sense a shift away from the opener and that the 49ers would be throwing it more than the Seahawks did last week, so he opted to go with eight defensive lineman instead of nine when he sat tackle Renell Wren after playing the rookie in Seattle. End Andrew Brown was inactive for the second straight week while former 49ers linebacker LaRoy Reynolds was dressed for his first Bengals game after he signed with the club earlier in the week.

Also making a season debut is wide receiver Auden Tate with receivers A.J. Green and Pharoh Cooper inactive. Andre Smith drew his second straight start at left tackle with Cordy Glenn (concussion) out. Third quarterback Jake Dolegala was also inactive.

Related Content

news

Team Transaction: Bachie to Roster, Shelvin Elevated

news

Bengals Notebook: DT Jay Tufele Looks To Channel 'Big Peko,' At Paycor; Friday Injury Update

Logan Wilson (shoulder), their leading tackler, is out. D.J. Reader (knee), their Pro Bowl-caliber nose tackle, is out. Josh Tupou (calf) their solid back-up nose tackle, is out. And here come the Falcons Sunday into Paycor Stadium (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's FOX 19) with the NFL's third-best running game and dangerous two-way threat in quarterback Marcus Mariota. So no wonder when Domata Peko saw the 513 area code flash Friday morning out in Calabasas, Calif. Just for a second, one of the great Bengals nose tackles thought maybe they were wondering if he'd been working out.

news

Five things to watch: Bengals vs. Falcons

The Bengals return to Paycor Stadium for the first time in three weeks on Sunday for a 1 p.m. matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The game airs on FOX. Here are five things to watch:

news

'Coach Dad' And The Rise Of Bengals LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither began Thursday like he has begun many days of his 25 years and read a text from the guy he calls, "Coach Dad."  With a potential heavy workload staring at him Sunday against the Falcons at Paycor Stadium (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's FOX 19), ADG is all ears.

Advertising