Joe Set To Go; WR Tate, LB Reynolds Make Season Debuts 

That's a sigh of relief because they deactivated rookie running back Trayveon Williams (foot) for the second straight week. Plus, the 49ers may be more inclined to give the Bengals a look a conducive to running the ball after Seattle dared them to throw it 51 times.

In his PBS debut Bengals head coach Zac Taylor also seemed to sense a shift away from the opener and that the 49ers would be throwing it more than the Seahawks did last week, so he opted to go with eight defensive lineman instead of nine when he sat tackle Renell Wren after playing the rookie in Seattle. End Andrew Brown was inactive for the second straight week while former 49ers linebacker LaRoy Reynolds was dressed for his first Bengals game after he signed with the club earlier in the week.