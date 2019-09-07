How To Watch & Listen To The Bengals-Seahawks 2019 Opener

The Zac Taylor era is finally here.

The Bengals open the 2019 slate on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m ET at CenturyLink Field.

According to 506sports.com, the opening of the 52nd Bengals season will air in the Bengals television market from Dayton-Cincinnati-Lexington region, as well as much of the Pacific Northwest.

506sports.com Map Key CBS Single:

Orange: Cincinnati at Seattle (LATE)

Green: Indianapolis at Los Angeles Chargers (LATE)

Here are the ways to watch and listen to the regular-season opener for both teams:

TV BROADCAST

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington

Play-by-Play: Spero Dedes

Analyst: Adam Archuleta

STREAMING

There are also multiple types of streaming options for viewers in 2019.

LOCAL RADIO

Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530; all sports) and WEBN-FM (102.7

Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard

Analyst: Dave Lapham

Radio Pre-game Show: Wayne Box Miller | 2:30 p.m. ET

NATIONAL RADIO

Play-by-Play: Adam Amin

Analyst: Tom Ramsey

SATELLITE RADIO

SIRIUS: 108 (Cin), 94 (Sea) | XM: 386 (Cin), 232 (Sea)

SEE THE REPLAY WITH NFL GAME PASS