How To Watch & Listen To The Bengals-Seahawks 2019 Opener

The Zac Taylor era is finally here.
The Bengals open the 2019 slate on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m ET at CenturyLink Field.
According to 506sports.com, the opening of the 52nd Bengals season will air in the Bengals television market from Dayton-Cincinnati-Lexington region, as well as much of the Pacific Northwest.
506sports.com Map Key CBS Single:
- Orange: Cincinnati at Seattle (LATE)
- Green: Indianapolis at Los Angeles Chargers (LATE)
Here are the ways to watch and listen to the regular-season opener for both teams:
TV BROADCAST
- Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV: WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington
- Play-by-Play: Spero Dedes
- Analyst: Adam Archuleta
STREAMING
- There are also multiple types of streaming options for viewers in 2019.
LOCAL RADIO
- Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530; all sports) and WEBN-FM (102.7
- Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
- Analyst: Dave Lapham
- Radio Pre-game Show: Wayne Box Miller | 2:30 p.m. ET
NATIONAL RADIO
- Play-by-Play: Adam Amin
- Analyst: Tom Ramsey
SATELLITE RADIO
- SIRIUS: 108 (Cin), 94 (Sea) | XM: 386 (Cin), 232 (Sea)
SEE THE REPLAY WITH NFL GAME PASS
NFL Game Pass, which is available now for free on a trial basis, provides access to replays of every game. NFL Game Pass features full broadcasts, condensed games and coaches' film. It is viewable on smart phones and tablets via the NFL App, as well as on connected TV devices via the NFL App, on XBox One, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Roku, Amazon Fire and Android TV. Note: It is not compatible with Google Chromecast.