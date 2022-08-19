How To Watch, Listen and Stream Preseason Week 2 Against the Giants

The Cincinnati Bengals are going against the New York Giants in Week 2 of the 2022 preseason. Here is how Bengals fans can watch, listen and stream the game.
Kickoff: Sunday, August 21 at 7:00 PM EST.
WATCH ON TV
The Bengals Preseason TV Network is led by flagship WKRC-TV (CBS Channel 12) in Cincinnati. Also on the network are:
- WKEF-TV (ABC Ch. 22) in Dayton
- WSYX-TV (ABC Ch. 6) in Columbus
- WLIO-TV (FOX Ch. 8.2) in Lima
- WDKY-TV (FOX Ch. 56) in Lexington, Ky.
- WDRB-TV (FOX Ch. 41) in Louisville, Ky.
Broadcasters
- Mike Watts (play-by-play)
- Anthony Munoz (analyst)
- Marisa Contipelli (sideline reporter)
Click here for more ways to watch.
LIVE STREAM
In-game coverage streaming free on Bengals.com and the Bengals app.
LISTEN LIVE:
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7).
- Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
- Analyst: Dave Lapham