How To Watch, Listen and Stream Preseason Week 2 Against the Giants

Aug 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Midge Mazur

Digital Coordinator

The Cincinnati Bengals are going against the New York Giants in Week 2 of the 2022 preseason. Here is how Bengals fans can watch, listen and stream the game.

R50_1554-lowres

Kickoff: Sunday, August 21 at 7:00 PM EST.

WATCH ON TV

The Bengals Preseason TV Network is led by flagship WKRC-TV (CBS Channel 12) in Cincinnati. Also on the network are:

  • WKEF-TV (ABC Ch. 22) in Dayton
  • WSYX-TV (ABC Ch. 6) in Columbus
  • WLIO-TV (FOX Ch. 8.2) in Lima
  • WDKY-TV (FOX Ch. 56) in Lexington, Ky.
  • WDRB-TV (FOX Ch. 41) in Louisville, Ky.

Broadcasters

  • Mike Watts (play-by-play)
  • Anthony Munoz (analyst)
  • Marisa Contipelli (sideline reporter)

Click here for more ways to watch.

LIVE STREAM

In-game coverage streaming free on Bengals.com and the Bengals app.

LISTEN LIVE:

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7).

  • Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
  • Analyst: Dave Lapham

Related Content

news

Training Camp Report: Feat Of Clay In Past As Johnston Bids For Bengals Roster; A Peak At Lineup Vs. Giants

Last year in the playoffs, Bengals linebacker Clay Johnston took down a king. Now this year in the preseason he's simply trying to get back over the moat into the kingdom.

news

Bengals Player Moves: Signed Nathan Gilliam, Waived Carson Wells

news

Training Camp Report: NFL's Best Slot Players Bearing Bengals Camp

File this one under the dog-eared football cliché of "Some days the bear gets you and some days you get the bear," as Bengals training camp steamed on Thursday at the Kettering Health Practice Fields. You have to expect it in a camp featuring a bear of a matchup pitting the NFL's best slot receiver in Tyler Boyd against the league's best slot cornerback in Mike Hilton.

news

Training Camp Report: You Still Can't Zero Joe Burrow

Even if he's 22 days out of an appendectomy and in his first 11-on-11 action since Super Bowl night, you still can't Zero Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Advertising