Finding Value In The Sixth Round

The NFL draft is an inexact science, which is a nice way of calling it an educated guessing game.

With the 2019 NFL Draft days away, most teams have already completed their draft grades after watching thousands of hours of tape, watching players work out at the combine and pro days and conducting interviews.

Most of the media attention focuses on the first round, but with the way franchises prioritize finding depth and maximizing value, the later rounds are just as valuable to a team's success.

This is a unique year for the Bengals in the 2019 draft. With the inclusion of the compensatory picks, the Bengals will have 11 selections total for the upcoming Draft.

Five of those 11 selections are scheduled for the sixth round. One of them is their own at 183 overall, one is through a trade with the Dallas Cowboys at 198 overall and three are compensatory selections at 210, 211 and 213.

The most picks the Bengals have made ever in a round is three, which has been achieved seven times in franchise history. Most recently was last year's draft when Cincinnati selected three times in the fifth round and three in the seventh.

Just how rare is it for an NFL team to have five picks in a round? Since the NFL moved to seven rounds in 1994, it would be only the sixth time in NFL history a franchise will have selected five times in a round.

The last time that occurred happened in the 2016 draft when the Baltimore Ravens made five picks in the fourth round.

Typically sixth round picks are players who fill out the roster and contribute on special teams. Yet there are many examples of players breaking the mold and achieving stardom like quarterback Tom Brady, Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis and wide receiver Antonio Brown.

In Bengals history, there are a few sixth round picks who developed in to quality NFL players. Those include cornerback Ken Riley (the franchise's all-time leader in interceptions), running backs Rex Burkhead in 2013, Bernard Scott in 2009 and Larry Kinnebrew in 1983, kicker Neil Rackers in 2000, and defensive end Kimo von Oelhoffen in 1994.

One twist to keep in mind is with compensatory picks franchises are allowed to trade them. Previously trading compensatory picks was not allowed until two years ago when the NFL decided to change the rule. The 2017 draft was the first time that trading compensatory picks was allowed.

The 2019 NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 25, and ends Saturday, April 27.

Bengals 2019 NFL Draft Picks