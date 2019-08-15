Dre Out But OK; Jordan at LG And Hopkins At C

LANDOVER, Md. - As expected the Bengals trotted out a second starting offensive line in five days in Thursday night's pre-season game at FedEx Field.

Fourth-rounder Michael Jordan, the Bengals' youngest player at 21, drew his first NFL start at left guard. He lined up next to center Trey Hopkins in place of Billy Price. Head coach Zac Taylor has pointed to Hopkins' strong play as well as Price's on-going recovery from sore foot as reasons for the change.

Starting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick didn't play after suffering a tweak in practice that isn't expected to keep him out of next Thursday's game at Paul Brown Stadium against the Giants. Cornerback B.W. Webb, who started in place of William Jackson III Saturday night in Kansas City, started opposite Jackson Thursday.

Back-up guard Christian Westerman won't play because of personal reasons.