Dre Out But OK; Jordan at LG And Hopkins At C

Aug 15, 2019 at 06:20 PM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

Michael Jordan gets first start.
Michael Jordan gets first start.

LANDOVER, Md. - As expected the Bengals trotted out a second starting offensive line in five days in Thursday night's pre-season game at FedEx Field.

Fourth-rounder Michael Jordan, the Bengals' youngest player at 21, drew his first NFL start at left guard. He lined up next to center Trey Hopkins in place of Billy Price. Head coach Zac Taylor has pointed to Hopkins' strong play as well as Price's on-going recovery from sore foot as reasons for the change.

Starting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick didn't play after suffering a tweak in practice that isn't expected to keep him out of next Thursday's game at Paul Brown Stadium against the Giants. Cornerback B.W. Webb, who started in place of William Jackson III Saturday night in Kansas City, started opposite Jackson Thursday.

Back-up guard Christian Westerman won't play because of personal reasons.

CAPTAINS: Taylor's captains for Thursday: Tight end C.J. Uzomah and right tackle Bobby Hart on offense, long snapper Clark Harris on special teams and middle linebacker Preston Brown and right end Sam Hubbard on defense.

Related Content

news

Bengals Notebook: Twice-In-Two-Decade Move At Long Snapper; Simmons Says Wilcox Was Good Enough To Win; Zac Replays Some Moves

For just the second time in his 20 seasons running the Bengals special teams, Darrin Simmons is looking at replacing his long snapper for an extended period of time.

news

Bengals Roster Moves: Bengals Sign Long Snapper from Practice Squad

news

Bengals Look To Emerge From Rollercoaster Ride In Opener

La'el Collins, one of the last to leave after Sunday's 23-20 overtime loss to the Steelers at packed Paycor Stadium, wanted to assure that Sunday's opener won't hang around like he did at his locker discussing his Bengals' debut. "We will learn from this," the vet right tackle said.

news

Bengals Notebook: Not A Snap For Money Mac; Defense Stands Tall; Burrow Bounces Off Mat But Can't Get Decision

Evan McPherson had to agree. Goofy. The day that began with him breaking his own Bengals field-goal record with a 59-yard-first-quarter projectile ended with him yanking a 29-yard-field goal attempt that would have won it with 3:32 left in overtime of the 23-20 loss to the Steelers in front of a sold-out, all-out Paycor Stadium.

Advertising