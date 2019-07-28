Darius Phillips Cleared For Camp

Jul 28, 2019 at 10:43 AM
181202-Phillips-Darius_waiting
Darius Phillips awaits a call on the field during the first half of the Bengals game against the Denver Broncos.

Bengals CB Darius Phillips passed a physical and is expected to return to practice today. Phillips had been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list on Thursday (July 25).

