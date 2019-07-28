Bengals CB Darius Phillips passed a physical and is expected to return to practice today. Phillips had been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list on Thursday (July 25).
Darius Phillips Cleared For Camp
Jul 28, 2019 at 10:43 AM
Bengals CB Darius Phillips passed a physical and is expected to return to practice today. Phillips had been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list on Thursday (July 25).
Darrin Simmons, the Bengals' longest-tenured special teams coordinator in the NFL, admitted a two-decade first.
He flip-flopped on the punter. "Many times. Many times. Many times," Simmons said Tuesday after making the toughest of calls in the NFL.