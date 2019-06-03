Dalton Foundation's 'Night to Pass it On' Set for Friday, June 7

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and his wife, JJ, host their second annual A Night to Pass It On gala and Past It On After-Party on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Music Hall.

The gala will include cocktails from Molly Wellmann, dinner, appearances by Bengals coach Zac Taylor and players, and both silent and live auctions. Former Bengals offensive lineman Dave Lapham will emcee the event. The after-party will feature music, games and cuisine from Red Feather.

Tickets are $400 each and include access to the dinner program and after-party. Tickets strictly for the after-party are available for $75 each.

Proceeds from the evening benefit the Andy & JJ Dalton Foundation as it works to provide support, resources, opportunities and life-changing experience to seriously ill and physically challenged children and their families.

Tickets are available in advance at www.andydalton.org and at the door the evening of the event.

WHEN

Friday, June 7

6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. cocktail reception, dinner and auctions

9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. after-party

WHERE