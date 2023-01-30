Chiefs Break Bengals Win Streak And Heart With Late FG To Win AFC Title, 23-20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. _ Heartbreak at Arrowhead.

After a roughing the passer penalty, the Chiefs' Harrison Butker kicked a 45-yard field goal with eight seconds left to give the Chiefs the AFC Conference championship over the Bengals, 23-20.

This classic was frozen into legend in temperatures that dipped to 18 degrees in the fourth quarter with a 14 mile-per-hour wind that made it feel like double digits. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was a valiant 26 of 41 for 270 yards.

The Bengals have been living by the fourth-quarter turnover, but this time they made one when Burrow's bomb to wide receiver Tee Higgins was tipped by rookie safety Bryan Cook and trailing rookie cornerback Joshua Williams hauled it in at the Chiefs 14, Burrow's second interception of the night and postseason. But the defense extended its skein to four straight games preventing a Mahomes touchdown in the fourth quarter.

After Burrow was called for intentional grounding, he was facing a third-and-16 and found tight end Haydn Hurst for 23 yards with 1:27 left. But on third-and-eight tackle Chris Jones got his second sack of the day (and the Chiefs' fifth), this time lining up wide over right tackle.

Then rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore returned a punt 29 yards and on third-and-four quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled for the first down for nine yards and the refs tacked on 15 more to set up the winning field goal on Joseph Ossai's roughing-the-passer penalty.

Mahomes was deadly on 29 of 43 for 326 yards, showed why he's the leading MVP candidate as he gritted through a gimpy ankle.

The Bengals tied it at 13 with 9:54 left in the third quarter when Burrow converted two third-and sixes. The first one he took himself when the middle opened and he shot through untouched for the first down. The second one came the snap after the ubiquitous tackle Chris Jones drilled him in the back on an incompletion. Burrow then floated a perfect 27-yard touchdown pass to Higgins down the right sideline. Higgins was bracketed, but Burrow threw it high enough that it was just over the fingertips of rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson.

But Mahomes, starting to limp a bit, came back to take a 20-13 lead. It was a killer because it came on third-and-10 in the red zone and came a snap after edge Sam Hubbard dropped him for sack. This time he gingerly bought some time in the pocket and he gunned it just as Hubbard and tackle B.J. Hill sandwiched him. Wide receiver Marques-Valdes Scantling barely got inside slot cornerback Mike Hilton for the 19-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.

So the Bengals knew they couldn't save their eighth straight fourth-quarter turnover. Hubbard jumped on the mistake when the ball slipped out of Mahomes' hand before he could pass with 55 second left in the third quarter. Hubbard fell it on the Chiefs 45, but the Bengals still needed fourth-and-six magic from Burrow and Chase. The Cincy school kids will remember this one. Chase leaped between two defenders for a 35-yard catch and two snaps later running back Samaje Perine banged it in from two yards out to tie it at 21 with 13:30 left in the game.

The Bengals defense then came up huge during a curious sequence. They stopped Mahomes on third-and-nine, but the play was wiped out because of a clock malfunction. This time tackle B.J. Hill sacked him, but that was wiped out on holding call on cornerback Eli Apple. But they did stop them, forcing two Mahomes' incompletions, one the first incompletion to tight end Travis Kelce on seven throws.

Down 13-3 with 2:03 left in the half, the Bengals tried to find the same kind of late first half magic that fueled last year's comeback from down 21-3 in this game. And they got enough to make the halftime score 13-6. With slot receiver Tyler Boyd out with a thigh injury early, Burrow, using all three timeouts, found Chase for 17 yards and Higgins over the middle for 11 before he went back-shoulder for 21 more to Higgins at the Kansas City 5 with 11 seconds left.

There just wasn't a of time. Burrow took a shot at Chase at the left pylon and with eight seconds left and then on the last snap tried Higgins running across to the right pylon, but he had Chris Jones on him and he had to unload to set up McPherson's chippie. Jones was huge in a first half Mixon had just eight yards rushing on six carries a week after he rushed for 105.

Burrow finished the half 15 of 22 for 147 yards as the offense got off to its slowest start in weeks.

As they have throughout this winning streak, the Bengals won the toss, took the ball and for one of those rare times the Bengals didn't put up any immediate points. Burrow got the first down on a third-and-four scramble, but it was called back on right tackle Hakeem Adeniji's false start and Burrow was sacked on the ensuing third-and-nine when edge Frank Clark picked up his 13th career postseason sack.

On their next drive the Bengals appeared to be grappling with the noise they handled so well in Buffalo last week, when they allowed just one sack and suffered two offensive line penalties. After this drive, they suffered another penalty (delay of game) and allowed two more sacks against that new right side of the line. In nine of the ten games in the winning streak, the Bengals had allowed fewer than three sacks. Linebacker Willie Gay shot around the right edge on second down and on third down defensive tackle Chris Jones got that first playoff sack when he came through tackle and guard.

So instead of Burrow getting off to one of those quick starts that has defined this playoff push, it was Mahomes that showed ankle injury was no factor. He hit eight of his first nine passes to six different receivers as the Chiefs hurt them in the middle of the field with tight end Travis Kelce and rookie running back Isiah Pacheco grabbing some YAC.

That stingy red-zone defense saved them and extended their streak of 13 straight first quarters without allowing a touchdown. But the Chiefs got chip-shot field goals from Harrison Butker to make it 6-0 on the first snap of the second quarter. That came after Pacheco's nine-yard touchdown was taken off the board by holding call on right tackle Andrew Wylie, but the Chiefs had the yardage edge, 109-0.

Burrow finally got them into the red zone with a hellacious hash-to-hash 16-yard throw to Boyd on third-and-14 and a few snaps later got 24 more to Boyd down the middle. But on first down Chris Jones dropped Mixon for a two-yard loss and with the Chiefs playing a deep soft zone, Burrow was facing another long third down, this one third-and-seven. He took a shot to Hayden Hurst running into the left corner of the end zone, but two Chiefs were there and safety Justin Reid got a hand in for the incompletion to set up Evan McPherson's field goal that cut it to 6-3.

But Mahomes, feeling very little pressure, came right back and got the first touchdown of the game. He dropped a dime in between cornerback Mike Hilton and safety Vonn Bell for 21 yards to wide receiver Marquez Vadles-Scantling for 21 yards. That set up another red-zone foray and after a Cam Sample sack, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Bengals 14. Mahomes moved easily to his right and found Kelce posting up free safety Jessie Bates III to make it 13-3 with 3:53 left in in the half and Mahomes was a blistering 13 of 16 for 165 yards.