Burrow, Chase, Hendrickson Take Bengals Down The Stretch With Pro Bowl Nods

A victory away from a second straight playoff appearance, the defending AFC champion Bengals celebrated three significant Pro Bowl selections announced Wednesday night.

Joe Burrow, the point man of the Bengals' six-game winning streak, became the sixth Bengals quarterback named to the AFC-NFC all-star game when he made it for the first time in his third season.

At 22, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase became the Bengals' youngest multiple Pro Bowler when he repeated his rookie selection despite missing four games in midseason with an injured hip.

And edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, overcoming constant double-teaming, also repeated last year's selection in becoming just the fifth Bengals defensive linemen to go in consecutive years. Joining the select group of Mike Reid, Tim Krumrie, Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap, Hendrickson has the fourth most sacks of the 2020s.

The selections reflected how well the Bengals have acquired talent in this decade. Burrow and Chase were their top two draft picks in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and in 2021 they signed Hendrickson to the club's biggest free-agent deal ever.

But the Pro Bowlers seemed to have other things in mind.

"Congratulations to everybody else who got it," Chase said after Thursday's practice, "but I know they're not going to be happy until we get to the Super Bowl."

He could have also been speaking for those who were voted as alternates by a balloting of players, coaches and fans.

Safety Jessie Bates III is a second alternate, wide receiver Tyler Boyd and running back Joe Mixon are both third alternates and kicker Evan McPherson is a fourth while safety Vonn Bell, center Ted Karras and defensive tackle DJ Reader are all fifth alternates.

Alternates are added to the event if a player in their position group is unable to go. Selections from the two teams reaching the Super Bowl are among those unable to play, as will players who are not cleared due to injury.

Which is why Chase said, "I want to go but I don't want to go."

Burrow, second in the NFL with 31 touchdown passes and a 68.2 completion percentage, echoed his partner in rhyme.

"It means we've had a great season so far as a team. These kinds of things don't happen unless you're winning and have great people around you," Burrow said. "It's always nice to be recognized but these accolades aren't the reason I play the game. I play for the guys in that locker room."

Burrow is leading them with an NFL-best 21 straight games with at least a touchdown pass and when he makes his 41st career start in Foxboro against the Patriots Saturday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12), he's the only player since the 1970 merger with 78 touchdown passes and ten rushing touchdowns in his first 40 games.

And Chase joins Odell Beckham Jr. and Randy Moss as the only players in the Super Bowl era with 80-plus yards per game and at least eight touchdown catches in each of their first two seasons.

Although he's played just ten games, Chase leads the Bengals with 71 catches, 881 yards (fifth in the league) and eight TDs. And, yes, he didn't think it would happen because of the injury.

"I was surprised," Chase said. "It's an honor. Last year I was a little more hyper. Now I know how it works. If you're missing it, there's a reason you're missing it. I want to have that reason."

Hendrickson has six sacks, not near his club-record 14 of last season, but he also didn't have nearly the attention last season as he's getting this year from opposing offenses in the forms of double teams and chip blocks. Hendrickson also tipped his hat to his "Bash Brother," on the other edge, Sam Hubbard.

"Statistically it might not look like an improvement, but I feel I've improved as not only a player, but teammate," Hendrickson said of his pass rush. "More variety. Not just a speed rusher. Bringing more power, threatening the inside pad and trying to beat those chips and double teams has made me better.

"There weren't as many double teams early on. Not a lot of people knew. Now they're starting to take notice. Something that goes underappreciated is how Sam has taken some of the chips off of me."

Nearly two years after signing from the Saints, Hendrickson has two Pro Bowls to show for it and he's happy how he made the call.