Bengals Single Game Tickets Go On Sale May 12

May 05, 2022 at 08:15 AM
160928-fans-cheering-stadium (AP)
Gary Landers/AP Photos

The Bengals' 2022 schedule will be announced on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. A limited number of single game tickets will go on sale when the schedule is released.

Fans should act quickly by going to Bengals.com to purchase single game tickets before they are gone. The Bengals Ticket Hotline (513-621-8383) will stay open late next Thursday to assist fans looking to purchase tickets.

A limited number of season tickets, which offer the best value and benefits, are still available at Bengals.com or by calling the Bengals Ticket Hotline.

The Bengals' home schedule includes eight regular season games and two preseason games. The Bengals host the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers during the regular season. Preseason opponents will be announced on May 12.

Related Content

news

Taylor-Britt Embraces Reunion With Morgan As Bengals Keep Stirring Chemistry

With the Bengals back at Paul Brown Stadium this week for the first time since the Super Bowl, the buzz words are chemistry, camaraderie, character and how they propelled The Run. Or, in other words, Bengals special teams ace Stanley Morgan, Jr., and their new rookie cornerback he mentored when they were at the University of Nebraska.

news

Huber Returns In Bid To Stretch His Bengals Records

Kevin Huber, the Bengals all-time punter, is convinced he has plenty of that time left.

news

Quick Hits: Bengals Plan To Show 'We're For Real'; Wilson Flags Return For Camp; Huber, Harris Get Competition

With his players back at Paul Brown Stadium for voluntary workouts, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor set the tone for how he wants to defend the AFC championship in Monday's team meeting. When you have a locker room stocked with savvy veterans like cornerback Mike Hilton, you know they'll do the rest.

news

Draft De-Briefing As Bengals Re-Set Roster

Logging on to learn elements of the Bengals draft that has the user name "Defense2022," and the password  "Versatility."

