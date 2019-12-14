Bengals Sign Akinmoladun To Roster, Place Wren On Reserve/Injured

Dec 14, 2019 at 11:32 AM
190815-Wren-Renell_run (AP)
Alex Brandon/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Renell Wren (95) jogs to the sidelines during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. The Bengals won 23-13. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Bengals today signed DE Freedom Akinmoladun from the practice squad to the active roster, and placed DT Renell Wren on the Reserve/Injured list.

Akinmoladun (pronounced "AA-kinn-MOO-lah-dune"), a rookie out of the University of Nebraska, was originally a college free agent signee of the N.Y. Giants in May. He spent time on the Giants' practice squad earlier this season, before being released on Nov. 12 and signing to the Bengals' practice squad on Nov. 19.

Wren, a fourth-round pick (125th overall) of the Bengals in April's draft, suffered a hip injury in practice on Dec. 11. He had played in 11 games this season, with two starts, and had eight tackles.

