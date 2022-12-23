Bengals Quietly Secure Second Straight Playoff Berth With Eye On a Bigger Prize

PROVIDENCE, R.I. _ A couple of hours after huddling with his offensive line around a ballroom table for a late snack and catching the early part of Thursday night's Jacksonville-Jets game as wind and rain pounded their hotel headquarters, Joe Burrow quietly became the third quarterback to lead the Bengals to back-to-back postseason appearances.

Burrow joined Ken Anderson (1981-82) and Andy Dalton (2011-15) when the 7-8 Jaguars dropped New York to 7-8 with the 10-4 Bengals poised to play the 7-7 Patriots 21 miles away Saturday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in Foxborough, Mass. The Jaguars' 19-3 victory secured the defending AFC champion Bengals the second playoff berth for head coach Zac Taylor and the ninth for the franchise in the last 18 seasons.

As the Jags closed it out, the downtown Providence hotel was deserted with the Bengals under curfew.

With three games left in the regular season, the Bengals are riding a six-game winning streak and prizing the AFC North title as well as the AFC's top seed. Cincinnati has a one-game lead over the 9-5 Ravens in the division and trails the 11-3 Chiefs and Bills for the AFC's best record. The Bengals, who beat the Chiefs earlier this month, finish the season at home with the Bills in a Monday night game at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 2 followed by the Jan. 8 finale against the Ravens.

If they win out, the Bengals claim back-to-back division titles for the first time ever and a Wild Card game at Paycor on the first weekend of the playoffs on Jan. 14-15. The No. 1 seed would give them a bye that first weekend and home-field advantage for the rest of the playoffs.

But the Jags made sure they'll play the 18th game and, most likely, set career postseason records in several categories. Kicker Evan McPherson is five points from breaking Jim Breech's postseason record of 48, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase needs four catches to pass Dan Ross' record of 28 and wide receiver Tee Higgins is two touchdown catches shy of Ross' record of three.