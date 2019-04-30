Bengals Kick Off 'Huddle For 100' To Commemorate NFL'S 100th Season

The Bengals are teaming up with the City of Cincinnati to kick off Huddle For 100 and raise awareness for Give One For Cincy.

In honor of the NFL's 100th season, the Bengals are encouraging fans, players, coaches and employees to choose a cause and donate 100 minutes of their time. The NFL's goal is to inspire one million people to volunteer 100 minutes of their time. Volunteers are encouraged to share a photo on Twitter or Instagram using #BengalsHuddleFor100. For more information, visit Bengals.com/100.

"This community gives our team so much support, and we are honored to launch our Huddle For 100 campaign to help make a difference in the Greater Cincinnati area," said Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn. "We are excited to team up with Give One For Cincy to encourage the whole community to get involved."

Give One For Cincy is a digital platform launched to motivate and inspire all Cincinnatians to engage in some act of service for our city. The website promotes activities to get involved with while also maintaining a count of self-reported volunteerism hours. More than 200 nonprofit agencies are listed with activities people can select to participate in. With help from corporate and community leaders, Give One For Cincy encourages individuals to give back one hour (or more) of their time each month.

"I am thrilled to kick off this next phase of the Give One For Cincy challenge by partnering with the Bengals to draft our city into more volunteerism," said Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley. "Who Dey Nation is full of passionate fans, and I look forward to seeing them rally around this service initiative the same way they rally around our team."