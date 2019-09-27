Bengals Comments on Riverfront Development

Sep 27, 2019 at 03:41 PM

How did a simple land swap between the City and the County turn into a broad-ranging fight over the future of this region? The idea of putting a music venue and new park on the riverfront - and moving a concrete plant less than a mile - seems like a simple, positive step.

But as happens too often, politics gets in the way.

The people of this region have overwhelmingly embraced the vision of The Banks, which has replaced a barren riverfront with iconic destinations. The Bengals have been important to and supportive of those efforts from the beginning. We remain committed to fulfilling that vision.

When the Mayor's office approached the Bengals with an idea of building a music venue at The Banks, we said yes. When the County approached us with the idea of building a music venue on another site at The Banks and keeping Paul Brown Stadium in good repair, we said yes. The Bengals even committed $30 million to making that happen. We worked together. We said yes.

This community has grown tired of fighting between the City and the County. It is discouragingly common. This town expects its leaders to find solutions – not create problems.

We committed to Cincinnati in 1968. It is our home, and we remain committed to this community.

This is the time for politicians of good will to step forward and advance this community. Let's stop the fighting.

Related Content

news

Bengals Notebook: Tee Higgins Watching Tom Brady's Receivers; Joseph Ossai's Full Circle

With Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins saying he expects "to be out there," Sunday (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in Tampa Bay after missing all but the first snap last week with a hamstring issue, you can wheel out that Joe Burrow stat.

news

Quick Hits: Tyler Boyd Says Bengals Gunning For AFC's Top Seed And Every One A Must

With the Bengals on their longest streak of Tyler Boyd's seven seasons (five), he says the Bengals are trying to end the season with nine straight in order to get the top AFC seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

news

Bengals RG Alex Cappa Returns To Tampa As The Glass-Eater Who Bottled A Dream

Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack's "Glass-Eaters," are chewing through the playoff picture and the pundits and when they try to take a bite out of the Buccaneers Sunday (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in Tampa Bay, right guard Alex Cappa plays his old team as he continues his rise from Safeway to-go cups to champagne bottles.

news

Quick Hits (Burrow-Brady Edition:) Bengals' Karras, Ex-Brady Teammate, Gives His Take While Burrow Dismisses Comparisons With 'He's Tom and I'm Joe'

Bengals center Ted Karras, who spent four seasons with the Tom Brady Patriots, has high praise for his old quarterback in advance of Sunday's game (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in Tampa Bay "I would put him on a list of top five Americans all-time," said Karras Wednesday of his still evolving list that includes Teddy Roosevelt.

Advertising