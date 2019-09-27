Bengals Comments on Riverfront Development

How did a simple land swap between the City and the County turn into a broad-ranging fight over the future of this region? The idea of putting a music venue and new park on the riverfront - and moving a concrete plant less than a mile - seems like a simple, positive step.

But as happens too often, politics gets in the way.

The people of this region have overwhelmingly embraced the vision of The Banks, which has replaced a barren riverfront with iconic destinations. The Bengals have been important to and supportive of those efforts from the beginning. We remain committed to fulfilling that vision.

When the Mayor's office approached the Bengals with an idea of building a music venue at The Banks, we said yes. When the County approached us with the idea of building a music venue on another site at The Banks and keeping Paul Brown Stadium in good repair, we said yes. The Bengals even committed $30 million to making that happen. We worked together. We said yes.

This community has grown tired of fighting between the City and the County. It is discouragingly common. This town expects its leaders to find solutions – not create problems.

We committed to Cincinnati in 1968. It is our home, and we remain committed to this community.