Bengals and U.S. Marine Corps Team Up for Toys for Tots Collection

Dec 11, 2019 at 01:31 PM
toys-for-tots-2019

The Bengals and the U.S. Marine Corps are teaming up for the annual Toys for Tots Collection, which will take place on Sunday, Dec. 15, prior to the Bengals' home game against the New England Patriots.

U.S. Marine Corps volunteers will be at all entrances to Paul Brown Stadium with PODS to collect new, unwrapped toys and cash donations. Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

All contributions benefit the less fortunate children in our community and every contribution makes a huge difference in these children's lives.

The Bengals have hosted this event for more than 30 years and Bengals fans are always very generous. More than 54,000 children in the eight county Tri-State area will benefit from the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots collection this year. Every contribution makes a huge difference in filling this need.

The Bengals and the U.S. Marine Corps sincerely thank all Bengals fans for supporting this important effort on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Intact Bengals Offensive Staff Feels Super Urgency Steering Joe Burrow Into Year Four

It has become increasingly clear that Team Burrow, the offensive staff Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has assembled, is staying intact as offensive coordinator Brian Callahan quoted the quotable Jim Harbaugh.

"Don't try to out-happy, happy."

news

'Mad Scientist,' Lou Anarumo Returns To Bengals Lab To Fire Up More Defensive Gems

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo may not have been named the head coach in Arizona Tuesday, but "Coach Lou," returns as a centerpiece of Bengals head coach Zac Taylor's remarkably stable AFC power, as well as an immensely popular figure in a Bengals locker room where players routinely drench him with complimentary sobriquets. Such as "the mad scientist," or "the professor."

news

2023 NFL Offseason Important Dates

Learn more about key dates for the 2023 offseason.

news

Bengals Roster Move: CB Acquired on Waivers

Advertising