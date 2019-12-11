Bengals and U.S. Marine Corps Team Up for Toys for Tots Collection

The Bengals and the U.S. Marine Corps are teaming up for the annual Toys for Tots Collection, which will take place on Sunday, Dec. 15, prior to the Bengals' home game against the New England Patriots.

U.S. Marine Corps volunteers will be at all entrances to Paul Brown Stadium with PODS to collect new, unwrapped toys and cash donations. Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

All contributions benefit the less fortunate children in our community and every contribution makes a huge difference in these children's lives.

The Bengals have hosted this event for more than 30 years and Bengals fans are always very generous. More than 54,000 children in the eight county Tri-State area will benefit from the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots collection this year. Every contribution makes a huge difference in filling this need.