A Cincy Celebration As Joe Burrow's First Pitch Is Just Right

Barry Larkin, the eternal captain of his hometown Reds, welcomed the latest to the pantheon of Cincinnati sports heroes as he presided over Tuesday's home opener at Great American Ball Park.

"Joe Cool?" Larkin asked. "No panic in his game. That's the thing I really look for. I look to see how guys do under pressure and he seems to be the same under pressure."

With the only pressure a bounce in the dirt, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went to the mound in a Reds No. 9 jersey and threw his first public toss since the Super Bowl as coolly as you'd think for the ceremonial first pitch.

"Took a little off," breezed Burrow with a shrug after GABP erupted in Who Dey chants from the end of the national anthem to the time Burrow cocked one behind his ear and threw it down the middle to head coach Zac Taylor standing behind the plate.

But the crowd very much was on and brought the high heat as they madly roared through the scoreboard presentation brimming with snippets of the Bengals AFC Championship run. While Burrow and Taylor, along with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, were announced to the crowd with a little "Welcome to the Jungle," piped in for good measure, it could have been Bengals-Browns instead of Reds-Guardians.

It started again a few minutes later when Chase, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, presented Reds second baseman Jonathan India with the National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year trophy.

"Having (Burrow) here. Ja'Marr Chase being a big part of it. Zac Taylor. I think it shows really good synergy in this town," Larkin said.

If anyone knows synergy, it's Larkin. He lives in Miami, at times now, but he was "prideful," to wear his Bengals gear down there. It was Larkin who christened Cinergy Field in 1996 with the first ever 30-homer, 30-steal season by a shortstop. Naturally, Joe Lee Burrow was born that year.

"The thing is," Larkin said, "he's so young. What was it? His second year? And he came back from the injury. And the fact he just sits back there in the pocket and doesn't worry about it."

Ever the detailed CEO, Taylor suddenly got worried. Standing with Burrow and his receivers near the on-deck circle, Taylor realized about five minutes before the first pitch that a) he didn't have a glove and b) Burrow needed to warm up.

Suddenly, a right-handed Rawlings glove appeared via the Reds' promotional staff and Taylor was motioning Burrow to the patch in front of the Cleveland dugout on the third-base side.