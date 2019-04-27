7th Round Capsule: Bengals Take A Cornerback

Apr 27, 2019 at 05:22 PM
190125-Brown-Jordan_senior_bowl (AP)
Butch Dill/AP Photos
Jordan Brown, CB | Round 7

With the 223rd overall pick, the Bengals select cornerback Jordan Brown from South Dakota State.

Who: Jordan Brown

What: Cornerback, South Dakota State

Where: Seventh Round, 223rd overall

Hometown: Scottsdale, Ariz.

Specs: 6' 0", 201 pounds

Recent cornerback history: 2018-Darius Phillips, fifth round; 2018-Davontae Harris, fifth round; 2016-Will Jackson, first round; 2015-Josh Shaw, USC, fourth round; 2014-Darqueze Dennard, Michigan State, first round, Lavelle Westbrooks, Georgia Southern, seventh round

Did you know? - He started playing football his freshman year in high school and only went out for the team because his friends were playing.

Player Quote - "That's the story of my whole life. I wasn't really highly recruited out of high school, and ended up at South Dakota State. Then I had to work my way up there after switching to the cornerback position. I thought I might be drafted a lot higher in the NFL draft this year and I wasn't, but it's just another way for me to create opportunities for myself when I get to Cincinnati and I can't wait for it."

What the experts are saying: "Late bloomer who came to school as a skinny wide receiver with 4.7 speed and leaves with outstanding height, weight, speed measurements and a shot to go on Day 2 as a cornerback. Brown's athletic ability and recovery speed increases his opportunities to make plays and flip the field, but he needs to trust his instincts and sharpen his eyes. If a coach can improve his assertiveness against big ball-winners, he has the physical and play traits to become one of the surprise cornerbacks in this draft." - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com Analyst

