7th Round Capsule: Bengals Take A Cornerback

With the 223rd overall pick, the Bengals select cornerback Jordan Brown from South Dakota State.

Who: Jordan Brown

What: Cornerback, South Dakota State

Where: Seventh Round, 223rd overall

Hometown: Scottsdale, Ariz.

Specs: 6' 0", 201 pounds

Recent cornerback history: 2018-Darius Phillips, fifth round; 2018-Davontae Harris, fifth round; 2016-Will Jackson, first round; 2015-Josh Shaw, USC, fourth round; 2014-Darqueze Dennard, Michigan State, first round, Lavelle Westbrooks, Georgia Southern, seventh round

Did you know? - He started playing football his freshman year in high school and only went out for the team because his friends were playing.

Player Quote - "That's the story of my whole life. I wasn't really highly recruited out of high school, and ended up at South Dakota State. Then I had to work my way up there after switching to the cornerback position. I thought I might be drafted a lot higher in the NFL draft this year and I wasn't, but it's just another way for me to create opportunities for myself when I get to Cincinnati and I can't wait for it."